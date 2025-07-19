Expand / Collapse search
West

Knife attack at massive Portland rave leaves four teenagers wounded

Authorities detained one injured man while investigating what triggered the Portland knife attack

Alexandra Koch
close
Police in Portland, Oregon are investigating after four teenagers were stabbed Saturday morning at a pop-up outdoor "rave" party involving hundreds of people.

Three adult men in their teens and one boy in his teens were stabbed at the large gathering along the Eastbank Esplanade, Portland Police told Fox News Digital.

All four people were conscious and talking at the scene, according to authorities. Two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the other two were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Back of Portland Police Officer

Portland Police are investigating after a mass stabbing at an early morning rave. (Facebook)

CHICAGO DRIVE-BY SHOOTING LEAVES AT LEAST 4 DEAD, 14 WOUNDED

Police said during the rave, there was a disturbance in the crowd. 

However, it is unclear how many people were involved in the scuffle.

At some point, "someone" pulled out a knife and initiated the stabbing, authorities said.

Portland Police Department Cruiser next to trees with blossoms

Portland Police confirmed four teenage males were stabbed during the incident. (Portland Police Department)

TERRIFYING TREND EMERGES AS MUSIC FESTIVAL FANS SUFFER MYSTERIOUS NEEDLE ATTACKS

One of the men who was taken to the hospital was detained by police, pending an investigation. 

The man's identity has not been publicly released, and it is unclear if he is facing any charges.

Portland Police are not currently looking for any suspects, but asked those who were at the party to help detectives piece together the series of events.

Portland Oregon

It is unclear what led to the stabbing, with many witnesses fleeing before police arrived. (iStock)

"Many potential witnesses left without talking to police," officials said. 

Witnesses are asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Major Crimes Unit and reference case number 25-192630.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation and influence government response.