Alabama mother sentenced to life for hiring hitman to kill her child's father over custody dispute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Alabama woman was sentenced to life in prison Friday after authorities said she hired a hitman to kill her child’s father in a custody dispute.

Jaclyn Skuce, 43, of Madison, was convicted of capital murder after hiring a man to kill the child’s father in order to prevent him from gaining custody or further visitation, the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office said.

The Hartselle Police Department was dispatched on July 24, 2020, to a residence for a welfare check after Anthony Larry Sheppard failed to appear in court for a scheduled custody hearing. His attorney had asked officers to check on him, investigators said.

Upon arrival, police discovered Sheppard’s storm door shattered and the main door ajar.

FORMER COLLEAGUES DETAIL CHP CAPTAIN’S SPIRAL BEFORE ALLEGED MURDER-FOR-HIRE PLOT AGAINST HUSBAND

Officers later found Sheppard dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that Skuce hired Logan Delp to kill Sheppard in order to prevent him from gaining custody or further visitation with his child.

Prosecutors said Skuce used social media to hire the hitman, who lived in Hartselle, according to the Hartselle Enquirer. She allegedly offered to pay $30,000.

TEXAS INFLUENCER SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS IN PRISON FOR MURDER-FOR-HIRE PLOT

"There are never any winners in a case like this," Chief Assistant District Attorney Garrick Vickery said following the verdict. "This jury was incredibly thorough and took their time to make sure they made the right decision, both for Mr. Sheppard and for the defendant."

Vickery added, "We are glad that they convicted her for the choice she made to take Mr. Sheppard away from his family."

Skuce was found guilty of three counts of capital murder: murder for hire, murder of a witness, and murder committed by shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Four other defendants have been charged with capital murder in connection with Sheppard’s death.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Delp was convicted of capital murder in October 2025, the DA’s office said. Another defendant has pleaded guilty, and two others are awaiting trial.

Skuce will be imprisoned without the possibility of parole in the Alabama Department of Corrections.