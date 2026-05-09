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In Court

Alabama mother sentenced to life for hiring hitman to kill her child's father over custody dispute

Prosecutors say Jaclyn Skuce used social media to hire Logan Delp to prevent the victim from gaining custody of their child

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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An Alabama woman was sentenced to life in prison Friday after authorities said she hired a hitman to kill her child’s father in a custody dispute.

Jaclyn Skuce, 43, of Madison, was convicted of capital murder after hiring a man to kill the child’s father in order to prevent him from gaining custody or further visitation, the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office said.

The Hartselle Police Department was dispatched on July 24, 2020, to a residence for a welfare check after Anthony Larry Sheppard failed to appear in court for a scheduled custody hearing. His attorney had asked officers to check on him, investigators said.

Upon arrival, police discovered Sheppard’s storm door shattered and the main door ajar.

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Jaclyn Skuce mugshot

Jaclyn Skuce, 43, was sentenced to life in prison for hiring a hitman to kill her child’s father, prosecutors said. (Morgan County District Attorney's Office)

Officers later found Sheppard dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that Skuce hired Logan Delp to kill Sheppard in order to prevent him from gaining custody or further visitation with his child.

Prosecutors said Skuce used social media to hire the hitman, who lived in Hartselle, according to the Hartselle Enquirer. She allegedly offered to pay $30,000.

TEXAS INFLUENCER SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS IN PRISON FOR MURDER-FOR-HIRE PLOT

Morgan County courthouse

An Alabama woman was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in a murder-for-hire case tied to a custody dispute. (Morgan County District Attorney's Office)

"There are never any winners in a case like this," Chief Assistant District Attorney Garrick Vickery said following the verdict. "This jury was incredibly thorough and took their time to make sure they made the right decision, both for Mr. Sheppard and for the defendant."

Vickery added, "We are glad that they convicted her for the choice she made to take Mr. Sheppard away from his family."

Skuce was found guilty of three counts of capital murder: murder for hire, murder of a witness, and murder committed by shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Four other defendants have been charged with capital murder in connection with Sheppard’s death.

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Hartselle Police Department vehicle

Prosecutors said the defendant used social media to arrange a killing in exchange for payment. (Hartselle Police Department)

Delp was convicted of capital murder in October 2025, the DA’s office said. Another defendant has pleaded guilty, and two others are awaiting trial.

Skuce will be imprisoned without the possibility of parole in the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
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