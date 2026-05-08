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True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Tyler Robinson rulings, Nancy Guthrie theory, Kristin Smart hunt

Bryan Kohberger's mother's words, Lynette Hooker search, Tanner Horner sentence

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Tyler Robinson, charged with killing Charlie Kirk appears in court

Tyler Robinson, accused of the murder of Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in Fourth District Court in Provo, Utah, Thursday, December, 11, 2025. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via Pool)

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IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Judge makes major rulings in Charlie Kirk assassination case

BORDER THEORY: Retired lieutenant suggests Mexico ties were downplayed to keep feds off Nancy Guthrie case early

BURIED SECRETS: Kristin Smart investigators make major discovery at home tied to her killer in new hunt for missing student’s remains

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Kristin Smart (L) and Paul Flores (R)

Paul Flores was convicted of killing Kristin Smart, a California college student who vanished in 1996. (Axel Koester/Sygma via Getty Images and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office)

GAG ORDER BREACH: Idaho murders evidence leak triggers criminal investigation for insider who spilled secrets: report

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CHASE DONE: Special Forces vet accused of trying to kill wife found dead, ending massive Tennessee manhunt

MAKING WAVES: Coast Guard asks public to identify sailboat moored near vessel where Lynette Hooker vanished in Bahamas

Lynette Hooker (L) and Brian Hooker (R).

Lynette Hooker and Brian Hooker seen in a picture taken in 2023 on a small boat. (John Waters)

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SINISTER SETUP: Man ‘framed’ in ‘satanic’ murder freed after 22 years wins $24M as real killer still unknown

ULTIMATE COST: Tanner Horner sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 7-year-old girl during FedEx delivery

Tanner Horner listening during his capital murder trial at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas

Tanner Horner listens during the first day of his capital murder trial at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 7, 2026. Horner pleaded guilty in the kidnapping and killing of 7-year-old Athena Strand in 2022. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News; Wise County Sheriff's Office)

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DEATH PENALTY DODGER: Texas man accused of killing pregnant wife allegedly cuts off ankle monitor and flees to Italy

UNBEARABLE GRIEF: Father of teen allegedly killed by stepbrother on cruise says he can't 'relive' trauma at murder trial

The Kepner family in an undated photo

The 16-year-old stepbrother, identified as T.H. in court documents, is accused of sexually assaulting 18-year-old Anna Kepner and intentionally killing her on Carnival Cruise Line’s Horizon ship. (Shauntel Kepner/Facebook)

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BURIED SECRET: Missing man’s body found in abandoned cemetery crypt in case tied to biker gang

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TRANSCRIPT REVEALED: Bryan Kohberger's mother called him 'my angel' and insisted police made a 'really, really bad mistake': book

This article was written by Fox News staff.
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