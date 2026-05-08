Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Tyler Robinson rulings, Nancy Guthrie theory, Kristin Smart hunt

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Judge makes major rulings in Charlie Kirk assassination case
BORDER THEORY: Retired lieutenant suggests Mexico ties were downplayed to keep feds off Nancy Guthrie case early
BURIED SECRETS: Kristin Smart investigators make major discovery at home tied to her killer in new hunt for missing student’s remains
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GAG ORDER BREACH: Idaho murders evidence leak triggers criminal investigation for insider who spilled secrets: report
CHASE DONE: Special Forces vet accused of trying to kill wife found dead, ending massive Tennessee manhunt
MAKING WAVES: Coast Guard asks public to identify sailboat moored near vessel where Lynette Hooker vanished in Bahamas
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SINISTER SETUP: Man ‘framed’ in ‘satanic’ murder freed after 22 years wins $24M as real killer still unknown
ULTIMATE COST: Tanner Horner sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 7-year-old girl during FedEx delivery
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DEATH PENALTY DODGER: Texas man accused of killing pregnant wife allegedly cuts off ankle monitor and flees to Italy
UNBEARABLE GRIEF: Father of teen allegedly killed by stepbrother on cruise says he can't 'relive' trauma at murder trial
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BURIED SECRET: Missing man’s body found in abandoned cemetery crypt in case tied to biker gang
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TRANSCRIPT REVEALED: Bryan Kohberger's mother called him 'my angel' and insisted police made a 'really, really bad mistake': book