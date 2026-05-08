Connecticut pro-Second Amendment group sounds alarm on Glock-style ban, fear Democrats will go even further

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Second Amendment advocates in Connecticut are sounding the alarm on a new bill they claim will limit self-defense options, and say they're worried Democrats will go even further in targeting more guns next.

The bill, introduced by Democrats in Connecticut, would effectively ban most Glock-style pistols that can be converted into a machine gun. Specifically, it targets any semiautomatic pistol with a cruciform trigger bar that can be altered by hand or with a common household tool to accept a converter device, enabling it to fire automatically.

However, Connecticut Citizens Defense League President Holly Sullivan told Fox News Digital that statewide Democrats chose to go after law-abiding citizens instead of criminals by passing this piece of legislation.

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"They're not going after the criminals that are breaking the law. They're simply going after the law abiding Americans that are owning commonly owned handguns," Sullivan said. "And instead of banning or handling the criminal aspect of this, they're simply taking away one of the most popular handguns in our country."

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"Connecticut likes to tout that we have some of the strongest gun laws in America, yet they don't seem to know how to deal with criminals that are actually in violation of those laws," she said.

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Sullivan said she's concerned Democrats won't stop with banning most Glock-style pistols, and will go even further.

"For anybody who doesn't live in a deep blue state like this, I hope the message is resonated that they're never satisfied, whether they come for the rifles or they come for the Glocks, what is after that, we don't know." Sullivan said. "They don't want their constituents to have firearms and they don't how to deal with the criminals that are misusing them."

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The bill was raised by Democrats Wednesday morning within the 3 a.m. hour, and passed shortly after, according to News 8. Democrat Cathy Osten was the only member of her party who joined Republicans in their attempt to block the bill.

NRA-ILA Executive Director John Commerford told Fox News Digital that the bill creates "barriers to their right to self-defense."

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"And all it does is reduces the options that law-abiding gun owners have to protect themselves and their families. As we know, when seconds count, the police are minutes away. So taking away self-defense options for law-abiding residents of Connecticut is never the answer. The answer is holding criminals accountable for their actions, prosecuting them, and making sure they stay behind bars when they have been convicted," Commerford said.

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Proponents of the bill claim its aim is to close loopholes that allow Glock-style pistols to be converted into machine guns.

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"The legislation is keeping up with the technology and as the technology evolves, this law is going to cover that for closing a lot of loopholes, for ghost guns, as well as keeping machine guns off our streets," Earl Bloodworth with Connecticut Against Gun Violence told WFSB. "Every time a ‘switch’ turns a handgun into a machine gun, the heartbeat of a community quickens with fear. For too long, we have watched technology outpace our laws while families pay the price in grief and trauma that never truly heals."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Chris Stone, director of State and Local Affairs for Gun Owners of America, said the bill "does nothing to stop criminals, who already illegally possess machine guns and conversion devices in violation of federal law."

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"Instead, it punishes law-abiding manufacturers, retailers, and Connecticut gun owners by targeting firearms in common use for self-defense, precisely the type of arms protected by the Second Amendment," he said.

The bill is now headed to Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s desk and will go into law if he signs it.

Fox News Digital reached out to Lamont's office and Glock for comment.