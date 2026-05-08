Two 'dangerous' inmates escape Kentucky detention center, sparking multi-agency manhunt across region

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Two inmates described as "dangerous" escaped Friday evening from a Kentucky detention center, prompting a multi-agency manhunt, police said.

The Morehead Police Department warned the surrounding community that two inmates had "walked away" from the Rowan County Detention Center.

Investigators said multiple law enforcement agencies are actively searching for the escapees, with Kentucky State Police leading the investigation.

"These inmates should be considered dangerous," police said, warning the community not to approach anyone suspicious or unfamiliar.

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One of the inmates was identified as Michael Fogleman, 29, who is described as 6 feet tall and 188 pounds.

He has short or closely shaved hair and a short beard along his jawline and chin, according to police.

The second inmate was identified as James Smallwood, 52, who is listed at 6 feet 1 inch tall and about 215 pounds.

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He is described as having a medium to stocky build with gray facial hair around the mouth and chin area.

Smallwood was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans and possibly a hat, police said.

Authorities urged residents to remain vigilant and call 911 immediately if they see anything suspicious or have information about the escapees.

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Investigators said they will provide more information as it becomes available.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Kentucky State Police and Rowan County Detention Center for comment.