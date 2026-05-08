Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Police and Law Enforcement

Two 'dangerous' inmates escape Kentucky detention center, sparking multi-agency manhunt across region

Police say Michael Fogleman, 29, and James Smallwood, 52, should not be approached by the public

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
close
Philadelphia police hunt suspect who spat on, punched woman in late-night attack near UPenn Video

Philadelphia police hunt suspect who spat on, punched woman in late-night attack near UPenn

Philadelphia police have released video showing a man punching a woman in the face inside a store near UPenn on April 22.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two inmates described as "dangerous" escaped Friday evening from a Kentucky detention center, prompting a multi-agency manhunt, police said.

The Morehead Police Department warned the surrounding community that two inmates had "walked away" from the Rowan County Detention Center.

Investigators said multiple law enforcement agencies are actively searching for the escapees, with Kentucky State Police leading the investigation.

"These inmates should be considered dangerous," police said, warning the community not to approach anyone suspicious or unfamiliar.

KENTUCKY DAD RAGES AFTER COURT-APPROVED RELEASE OF REPEAT OFFENDER LEADS TO FAMILY’S KIDNAPPING

Michael Fogleman and James Smallwood booking photos

Two inmates described as "dangerous" escaped from a Kentucky detention center, prompting a multi-agency manhunt. (Morehead Police Department)

One of the inmates was identified as Michael Fogleman, 29, who is described as 6 feet tall and 188 pounds.

He has short or closely shaved hair and a short beard along his jawline and chin, according to police.

The second inmate was identified as James Smallwood, 52, who is listed at 6 feet 1 inch tall and about 215 pounds.

MANHUNTS ACROSS AMERICA IN 2025: FIVE CASES THAT LEFT CITIES, CAMPUSES AND TOWNS ON EDGE

Michael Fogleman mug shot

Michael Fogleman, 29, is one of two inmates who escaped from a Kentucky detention center, police said. (Morehead Police Department)

He is described as having a medium to stocky build with gray facial hair around the mouth and chin area.

Smallwood was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans and possibly a hat, police said.

James Smallwood, mugshot

James Smallwood, 52, is one of two inmates on the run after escaping from a Kentucky jail, authorities said. (Morehead Police Department)

Authorities urged residents to remain vigilant and call 911 immediately if they see anything suspicious or have information about the escapees.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Kentucky State Police cruiser vehicle parked

Law enforcement agencies are searching for two escaped inmates in Kentucky, authorities said. (Silas Walker/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service)

Investigators said they will provide more information as it becomes available.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Kentucky State Police and Rowan County Detention Center for comment.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
Close modal

Continue