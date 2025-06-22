Armed gunman shot dead after opening fire at Sunday church service

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One person was injured at a Wayne, Michigan church on Sunday morning after a suspect opened fire on the congregation mid-service.

"The Wayne Police Department responded to an active shooter at Crosspointe Church in Wayne this morning," the department said. "Upon arrival, officers determined that a security guard for the church shot and killed the suspect. One victim was shot in the leg. Please avoid the area. Officers are still actively investigating."

Chaotic video on social media reportedly shows congregants ducking behind their seats before running towards the back of the church.

"Everybody to the back," a woman yells. "Please, everybody, come to the back."

According to WXYZ, one person was injured in the shooting that happened around 11:45 a.m. local time.

The outlet said that the armed suspect was on his way into the Christian church when a person outside the church tried to stop him using a truck.

The FBI is monitoring the attack.

"Our leadership and support teams are on the ground, at the scene, in Wayne, Michigan providing assistance and investigative support," FBI deputy director Dan Bongino said on X.