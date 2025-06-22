Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Armed gunman shot dead after opening fire at Sunday church service

The FBI is monitoring the incident at Crosspointe Church where one person was shot in the leg during Sunday service

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published | Updated
Houston Police release bodycam footage from Lakewood Church shooting Video

Houston Police release bodycam footage from Lakewood Church shooting

Body camera footage shows the moment officers at Lakewood Church began to hear gunshots before moving to the active shooter situation. (Video Credit: Houston Police Department)

One person was injured at a Wayne, Michigan church on Sunday morning after a suspect opened fire on the congregation mid-service.  

"The Wayne Police Department responded to an active shooter at Crosspointe Church in Wayne this morning," the department said. "Upon arrival, officers determined that a security guard for the church shot and killed the suspect. One victim was shot in the leg. Please avoid the area. Officers are still actively investigating."

Chaotic video on social media reportedly shows congregants ducking behind their seats before running towards the back of the church.

PRO-CHOICE VANDALS IN MICHIGAN CAUGHT ON VIDEO SPRAY-PAINTING CHURCH

Crosspointe church michigan outside

A gunman opened fire on Crosspointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan, on Sunday, June 22, 2025. (Google Maps)

"Everybody to the back," a woman yells. "Please, everybody, come to the back."

According to WXYZ, one person was injured in the shooting that happened around 11:45 a.m. local time. 

map showing wayne, michigan in relation to Detroit

Map of Michigan showing the town of Wayne and city of Detroit.  (Fox News)

FBI ARRESTS MICHIGAN MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY CALLED IN PHONY BOMB THREAT AFTER MISSING SPIRIT AIRLINES FLIGHT

The outlet said that the armed suspect was on his way into the Christian church when a person outside the church tried to stop him using a truck. 

The FBI is monitoring the attack. 

crosspointe community church and surrounding area on map

Crosspointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan, on a map showing the surrounding area.  (Fox News)

"Our leadership and support teams are on the ground, at the scene, in Wayne, Michigan providing assistance and investigative support," FBI deputy director Dan Bongino said on X.

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025 after four years as a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.