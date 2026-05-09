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Miami

Nearly a dozen injured after possible boat explosion at popular Florida tourist destination

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue deployed more than 25 units to the scene; victims' conditions remain unknown

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Fire officials confirm possible boat explosion in Florida Video

Fire officials confirm possible boat explosion in Florida

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said victims had burns and minor injuries after an explosion Saturday at a popular tourist destination.

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Nearly a dozen people were injured Saturday after a possible boat explosion at Haulover Sandbar, a popular tourist attraction in North Miami Beach, Florida.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed to Fox News Digital 11 victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, though the total number of injuries has not yet been released.

The victims' conditions are unknown, as of 5 p.m.

Fire officials sent more than 25 units to the scene just after 12:55 p.m. local time, including Fireboat 21, Ocean Rescue units, along with partner agencies including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Haulover Sandbar at Bal Harbour Beach

FILE - People party on the Haulover Sandbar at Bal Harbour Beach in North of Miami Beach, Florida on June 27, 2021. (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

FIERY BOAT EXPLOSION IN FLORIDA MARINA LEAVES ONE DEAD, SEVERAL INJURED

Officials have not yet confirmed if the incident involved an explosion.

"As we’re in the midst of boating season, we want to remind our community to always prioritize safety while out on the water," fire officials told Fox News Digital. "Make sure your vessel is equipped with a working fire extinguisher and all required safety equipment. Before departure, perform a thorough safety check to ensure your boat is in good working condition and free of potential hazards.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue news conference

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed 11 people were taken to the hospital after a possible boat explosion. (Miami-Dade Fire Rescue)

"Taking a few extra precautions can help prevent emergencies and keep everyone safe."

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office and FBI Miami did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Boats at Haulover Sandbar at Bal Harbour Beach

FILE - Boats spotted at Haulover Sandbar at Bal Harbour Beach in North of Miami Beach, Florida on June 27, 2021. (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

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This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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