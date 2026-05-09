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Charity

Minnesota nonprofit accused of siphoning $6.5M to fund Vegas trips, luxury cars, private liquor store

We Push for Peace leaders face civil lawsuit from Minnesota attorney general

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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A Minnesota "violence interruption" charity has collapsed after its leaders allegedly used $6.5 million worth of charitable funds to bankroll lavish lifestyles and a private liquor store.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on Friday a civil lawsuit against nonprofit We Push for Peace and its former directors, Trahern Pollard and Jaclyn McGuigan.

The organization, which held lucrative contracts for community outreach and violence prevention, was driven into the ground by "rampant abuse" and blatant self-dealing, prosecutors allege.

According to the complaint, Pollard personally pocketed more than $6 million of the diverted charitable funds. Instead of helping the community, the charity's money allegedly fueled a life of luxury for Pollard, paying for trips to Las Vegas, luxury vehicles and massive shopping sprees at a Harley Davidson showroom and spa stores.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison speaking at a microphone indoors

FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison speaks at a Community Empowerment speaker series at the Bridge Center in Detroit, Mich., on May 7, 2025. (Monica Morgan/Getty Images)

INSIDE MINNESOTA’S $1B FRAUD: FAKE OFFICES, PHONY FIRMS AND A SCANDAL HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

Pollard is also accused of using the nonprofit to pay off his child support, settle a personal tax bill with the IRS, and subsidize his private, for-profit businesses — including a used car dealership and liquor store.

McGuigan, who acted as the charity's treasurer, allegedly transferred a recurring $1,000 per week of nonprofit funds into her own personal account and stole thousands more in government grant funds that she claimed were for "administrative" expenses.

"Instead of helping the community, they helped themselves to millions of dollars that should have gone into the community," Ellison wrote in a statement.

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FILE- FBI and law enforcement agents raid Mini Childcare (formerly Mako Childcare) in south Minneapolis on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Mini Childcare was one of 22 sites targeted Tuesday morning as part of a fraud probe in Minnesota. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

MASSIVE MEDICAID FRAUD SCHEME PUTS MINNESOTA’S FEDERAL FUNDING AT RISK — AND FALLOUT COULD WIDEN

Prosecutors noted that when the City of Minneapolis requested the nonprofit's assistance during Operation Metro Surge, a major Homeland Security enforcement operation in Minnesota, the once-multimillion-dollar organization was "utterly incapable" of answering the call.

When state investigators began closing in, Pollard allegedly submitted false statements under the penalty of perjury, falsely claiming a child support payment was "nonprofit overhead" and that a $35,000 payout to his personal friends was "Chicago payroll."

Keith Ellison speaking during a panel discussion at a social justice summit in New York City

FILE - Keith Ellison speaks during a Level of Justice panel discussion at the United Justice Coalition's inaugural Social Justice Summit in New York City on July 23, 2022. (Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

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To justify the missing millions, prosecutors claim Pollard quickly incorporated a fake "for-profit arm" of the charity just days after the Minnesota Attorney General's Office began asking questions.

He also allegedly set up another new, for-profit corporation called "Change Makers" to drain the nonprofit's remaining revenue and diverted lucrative community liaison contracts, including a deal with Whole Foods, away from the charity and straight into his newly formed private company, according to court documents.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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