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Police and Law Enforcement

Video shows ICE officers arrest alleged MS-13 gang member described as 'known suspected terrorist' in Florida

Authorities also found narcotics in the vehicle driven by Luis Merary Peralta-Sevilla, a Honduran national

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Danamarie McNicholl Fox News
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ICE nabs known MS-13 member in Florida Video

ICE nabs known MS-13 member in Florida

On April 14, ICE conducted an operation resulting in the arrest of Luis Merary Peralta-Sevilla, a criminal migrant and MS-13 gang member from Honduras. (ICE)

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State and federal immigration officers arrested a criminal illegal alien and MS-13 gang member in a captured-on-camera takedown.

Luis Merary Peralta-Sevilla, a criminal illegal alien and MS-13 gang member from Honduras, was arrested in an operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol on April 14.

In the video shared exclusively with Fox News by ICE, officers are seen apprehending and arresting the Honduran national.

"Driver, hands out the window, now!," a deputy is heard yelling, as a translator repeats the commands in Spanish.

Luis Merary Peralta-Sevilla being handcuffed

Luis Merary Peralta-Sevilla is currently in the Palm Beach County Jail pending transfer to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody for removal proceedings. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE))

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After Peralta was in handcuffs, officers are seen circling the truck he was driving. Authorities said that they found "some minor narcotics."

Florida police, ICE said, also seized Peralta's vehicle due to violations related to driving without a valid license.

Luis Merary Peralta-Sevilla's arrest

On April 14, ICE conducted an operation resulting in the arrest of Luis Merary Peralta-Sevilla, a criminal migrant and MS-13 gang member from Honduras. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE))

Peralta-Sevilla first illegally entered the United States in July 2013. U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered him in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, where he admitted he is a citizen and national of Honduras and acknowledged he was in the country illegally. A Justice Department immigration judge granted him bond, and he remained in the United States pending removal proceedings.

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Luis Merary Peralta-Sevilla booking photo

According to ICE, Luis Merary Peralta-Sevilla is a Honduran national and MS-13 gang member. He allegedly entered the United States illegally in 2013. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE))

He is currently in the Palm Beach County Jail pending transfer to ICE custody for removal proceedings.

"What happened today is just another perfect display of our partnership with our local law enforcement, the Florida Highway Patrol, and other federal partners," an ICE deputy said in the video.

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"We got a lead on this individual here, Honduran National. He's associated with the MS-13 transnational gang, is also a known suspected terrorist," he said. "He's gonna be going over to the Palm Beach County Jail tonight, and we'll be moving him over to ICE custody shortly and also following up on the criminal investigation we have going on this individual."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
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