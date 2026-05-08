Video shows ICE officers arrest alleged MS-13 gang member described as 'known suspected terrorist' in Florida

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State and federal immigration officers arrested a criminal illegal alien and MS-13 gang member in a captured-on-camera takedown.

Luis Merary Peralta-Sevilla, a criminal illegal alien and MS-13 gang member from Honduras, was arrested in an operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol on April 14.

In the video shared exclusively with Fox News by ICE, officers are seen apprehending and arresting the Honduran national.

"Driver, hands out the window, now!," a deputy is heard yelling, as a translator repeats the commands in Spanish.

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After Peralta was in handcuffs, officers are seen circling the truck he was driving. Authorities said that they found "some minor narcotics."

Florida police, ICE said, also seized Peralta's vehicle due to violations related to driving without a valid license.

Peralta-Sevilla first illegally entered the United States in July 2013. U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered him in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, where he admitted he is a citizen and national of Honduras and acknowledged he was in the country illegally. A Justice Department immigration judge granted him bond, and he remained in the United States pending removal proceedings.

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He is currently in the Palm Beach County Jail pending transfer to ICE custody for removal proceedings.

"What happened today is just another perfect display of our partnership with our local law enforcement, the Florida Highway Patrol, and other federal partners," an ICE deputy said in the video.

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"We got a lead on this individual here, Honduran National. He's associated with the MS-13 transnational gang, is also a known suspected terrorist," he said. "He's gonna be going over to the Palm Beach County Jail tonight, and we'll be moving him over to ICE custody shortly and also following up on the criminal investigation we have going on this individual."