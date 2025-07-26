Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Law enforcement investigating ‘multiple stabbing incident’ at Michigan Walmart with 1 in custody: state police

Suspect taken into custody as authorities investigate violent incident at Traverse City store

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Police say at least one person is in custody after a "multiple stabbing incident" Saturday afternoon at a Michigan Walmart store.

Michigan State Police (MSP) confirmed the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the attack at the Traverse City store.

"The suspect is in custody," MSP wrote in a statement on social media.

The Walmart in Traverse City, MI.

Multiple people were stabbed at the Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, according to authorities. (Google Maps)

The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

It is unclear how many people were injured.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a Walmart spokesperson said they are "working with police" and deferred questions to authorities.

The Walmart logo on a store

Walmart did not immediately confirm the number of customers or employees injured. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials asked the public to avoid the area, as the investigation is ongoing.

Traverse City is a small city in northern Michigan, about 140 miles northwest of Grand Rapids. It is situated by the water on Lake Michigan's Grand Traverse Bay.

Michigan State Police Cruiser

Michigan State Police is investigating the Traverse City Walmart stabbing. (Michigan State Police)

The Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, Traverse City Police Department, Traverse City Fire Department and Michigan State Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

