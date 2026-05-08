U.S. military kills two alleged narco-terrorists in lethal strike on drug vessel in Eastern Pacific

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The U.S. military carried out a lethal strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific on Friday, killing two alleged narco-terrorists, according to U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

"On May 8, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," SOUTHCOM said in a post on X.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the post continued. "Two male narco-terrorists were killed during this action, and one survived the strike."

SOUTHCOM said it immediately notified the U.S. Coast Guard to conduct search-and-rescue operations for the survivor.

US MILITARY LAUNCHES DEADLY STRIKE ON DRUG-TRAFFICKING VESSEL IN THE PACIFIC, LEAVING 2 DEAD AND 1 SURVIVOR

No U.S. forces were injured, the military said.

SOUTHCOM did not immediately release additional information about those killed.

The U.S. military has carried out multiple strikes in recent months targeting suspected drug-smuggling vessels as part of a broader campaign to dismantle cartel-linked trafficking operations.

US MILITARY CONDUCTS STRIKE ON ANOTHER BOAT CARRYING ALLEGED NARCO-TRAFFICKERS, KILLING 3

Friday’s strike follows similar operations earlier this week. SOUTHCOM said it targeted a vessel in the Eastern Pacific on Tuesday, killing three suspected narco-terrorists, and conducted another strike in the Caribbean on Monday, killing two suspected traffickers.

The Eastern Pacific and Caribbean remain key corridors for narcotics trafficking, with cartels often using small, fast-moving vessels to transport drugs toward the U.S. and Central America.

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SOUTHCOM is responsible for military operations in Central and South America and the Caribbean, including counter-narcotics missions aimed at disrupting drug trafficking networks that threaten U.S. interests.

Fox News Digital's Sophia Compton contributed to this report.