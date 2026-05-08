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Pacific

U.S. military kills two alleged narco-terrorists in lethal strike on drug vessel in Eastern Pacific

One person survived the strike and the U.S. Coast Guard was notified to conduct search-and-rescue operations

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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U.S. military strike targets suspected narco-trafficking vessel in Eastern Pacific, kills two Video

U.S. military strike targets suspected narco-trafficking vessel in Eastern Pacific, kills two

A U.S. Southern Command-directed strike hit a vessel linked to designated terrorist organizations and narcotics trafficking, killing two individuals and leaving one survivor. (Credit: @Southcom / X)

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The U.S. military carried out a lethal strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific on Friday, killing two alleged narco-terrorists, according to U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

"On May 8, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," SOUTHCOM said in a post on X.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the post continued. "Two male narco-terrorists were killed during this action, and one survived the strike."

SOUTHCOM said it immediately notified the U.S. Coast Guard to conduct search-and-rescue operations for the survivor.

US MILITARY LAUNCHES DEADLY STRIKE ON DRUG-TRAFFICKING VESSEL IN THE PACIFIC, LEAVING 2 DEAD AND 1 SURVIVOR

military strike

A U.S. Southern Command-directed strike hit a vessel linked to designated terrorist organizations and narcotics trafficking, killing two individuals and leaving one survivor. (@Southcom / X)

No U.S. forces were injured, the military said.

SOUTHCOM did not immediately release additional information about those killed.

The U.S. military has carried out multiple strikes in recent months targeting suspected drug-smuggling vessels as part of a broader campaign to dismantle cartel-linked trafficking operations.

US MILITARY CONDUCTS STRIKE ON ANOTHER BOAT CARRYING ALLEGED NARCO-TRAFFICKERS, KILLING 3

image of a strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific

U.S. military forces conducted a strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific as part of ongoing counter-narcotics operations. (U.S. Southern Command)

Friday’s strike follows similar operations earlier this week. SOUTHCOM said it targeted a vessel in the Eastern Pacific on Tuesday, killing three suspected narco-terrorists, and conducted another strike in the Caribbean on Monday, killing two suspected traffickers.

The Eastern Pacific and Caribbean remain key corridors for narcotics trafficking, with cartels often using small, fast-moving vessels to transport drugs toward the U.S. and Central America.

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Francis Donovan

(L/R) U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Francis L. Donovan, nominee for Commander of U.S. Southern Command, and U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, nominee for Director of the National Security Agency, Chief of Central Security Service, and Command of U.S. Cyber Command, testify during a Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing on their nominations on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 15, 2026. (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

SOUTHCOM is responsible for military operations in Central and South America and the Caribbean, including counter-narcotics missions aimed at disrupting drug trafficking networks that threaten U.S. interests.

Fox News Digital's Sophia Compton contributed to this report.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
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