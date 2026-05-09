Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Cops

Two police officers shot, suspect 'actively firing at police' in Syracuse standoff lasting hours: report

A third officer was also injured; nearby residents are being evacuated by bus as the situation remains active

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two police officers were shot, and a third was injured Saturday in Syracuse, New York, as authorities faced off with a gunman who has been "actively firing at police" for more than four hours, forcing residents to evacuate.

The two police officers who were shot, along with the third who was injured, remain in stable condition, according to a report from local outlet Syracuse.com.

The Syracuse Police Department wrote in a statement on X that the incident is "still very active," as of 2:40 p.m. local time.

2 DEPUTIES INJURED IN MISSOURI SHOOTING, HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATING

"The suspect is actively firing at police," officials said. "Residents are urged to SHELTER IN PLACE and avoid the area immediately. Please stay indoors, stay away from windows, and avoid the area entirely. Do not respond to the scene."

Authorities said the incident started at about 6 a.m., when police were called to investigate a person injuring a dog with a machete in a residential area a few minutes south of downtown Syracuse, Syracuse.com reported.

New York State Police logo on a police car near Dannemora New York

FILE - New York State Police are reportedly responding to assist. (AP)

The neighborhood is mostly made up of public housing complexes and low-income apartment buildings.

While executing a search warrant, two officers were shot and another was injured.

Syracuse Police officers standing together outdoors

FILE - At least three Syracuse police officers were injured in the incident. (Syracuse Police)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Nearby residents are being evacuated by bus, according to the outlet.

New York State Police, Syracuse SWAT, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Syracuse Fire Department and Syracuse University campus police are responding, according to Syracuse.com.

The Syracuse Police Department and New York State Police did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue