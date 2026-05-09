Two police officers shot, suspect 'actively firing at police' in Syracuse standoff lasting hours: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two police officers were shot, and a third was injured Saturday in Syracuse, New York, as authorities faced off with a gunman who has been "actively firing at police" for more than four hours, forcing residents to evacuate.

The two police officers who were shot, along with the third who was injured, remain in stable condition, according to a report from local outlet Syracuse.com.

The Syracuse Police Department wrote in a statement on X that the incident is "still very active," as of 2:40 p.m. local time.

2 DEPUTIES INJURED IN MISSOURI SHOOTING, HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATING

"The suspect is actively firing at police," officials said. "Residents are urged to SHELTER IN PLACE and avoid the area immediately. Please stay indoors, stay away from windows, and avoid the area entirely. Do not respond to the scene."

Authorities said the incident started at about 6 a.m., when police were called to investigate a person injuring a dog with a machete in a residential area a few minutes south of downtown Syracuse, Syracuse.com reported.

The neighborhood is mostly made up of public housing complexes and low-income apartment buildings.

While executing a search warrant, two officers were shot and another was injured.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Nearby residents are being evacuated by bus, according to the outlet.

New York State Police, Syracuse SWAT, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Syracuse Fire Department and Syracuse University campus police are responding, according to Syracuse.com.

The Syracuse Police Department and New York State Police did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.