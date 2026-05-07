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Wisconsin

Accused street takeover mastermind charged after wild stunts, machine gun chaos: police

22-year-old Ricky Alcantara-Hernandez is facing charges tied to alleged Milwaukee takeovers

By Kelsie Cairns Fox News
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Milwaukee police warn of dangerous street takeovers Video

Milwaukee police warn of dangerous street takeovers

Police in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, issued a warning about the dangerous trend of street takeovers plaguing the city (Credit: Milwaukee Police Department)

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A Milwaukee man is facing charges as the alleged mastermind behind a series of dangerous and destructive street takeovers that have been happening all over the city. 

Ricky Alcantara-Hernandez, 22, was arrested on a list of charges related to the takeovers on Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26.

The Milwaukee Police Department told Fox News Digital that it responded to approximately "20 calls for service" regarding the takeovers.

VIDEO SHOWS BRIDGE TURN INTO BURNOUT BONANZA IN STUNT-HAPPY TAKEOVER – POLICE SWOOP IN TO CUFF ROAD REBELS

suspect seen in handcuffs by Milwaukee PD

Ricky Alcantara-Hernandez, 22, is handcuffed by police after his alleged involvement in Milwaukee street takeovers. (Milwaukee Police Department)

Charging documents say that videos of several of the takeovers were posted online and showed "the same cars and at least two costumed characters (an inflatable Sponge Bob and an individual in an orange jumpsuit and mask)" in different locations within the city.

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black vehicle linked to reported street takeovers case

Police say this vehicle was linked to street takeovers in Milwaukee. (Milwaukee Police Department)

In one of those videos, two drivers are seen doing burnouts and donuts in the middle of an intersection with a large crowd watching and cheering.

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Police say Alcantara-Hernandez helped instigate and organize the illegal meet-ups. 

Ricky Alcantara-Hernandez arrested in Milwaukee street takeover

Ricky Alcantara-Hernandez faces a litany of charges related to city street takeovers. (Milwaukee Police Department)

"The Milwaukee Police Department prioritizes enforcement for street takeovers in our city and is committed to ongoing investigations even after these events occur," Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said in a statement. "If you participate, plan or spectate these events for enjoyment, you are endangering the safety of others. Those who cause harm to our community will be held accountable."

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On Sunday, May 3, the district attorney's office in Milwaukee charged Alcantara-Hernandez with three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as party to a crime, along with one count of selling, possessing, using or transporting a machine gun.

Fox News Digital reached out to his attorney.
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