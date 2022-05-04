Vance wins Ohio Senate primary; Key Republicans sound off on SCOTUS leak's midterms impact

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

AD-‘VANCE’ ING TO NOVEMBER - Trump-backed J.D. Vance wins tumultuous Senate GOP primary showdown in Ohio. Continue reading …

LEAK AFTERMATH – The 2024 presidential contenders weigh in on how the Supreme Court abortion leak may impact the midterms. Continue reading …

CRIMINAL INTENT - Crime has been rising in Washington, D.C., since the spring of 2020, as local officials continue to disagree over the root causes of the violence. Continue reading …

MAN ON THE STREET - Americans nationwide on both sides of the abortion debate had plenty to say to Fox News after a draft ruling tossing Roe v. Wade leaked. Continue reading …

JENNIFER-RUTH GREEN VICTORIOUS - Air Force veteran wins Indiana House primary, runs to become the only Black woman Republican in Congress. Continue reading …

POLITICS

WARREN OUTRAGED - Sen. Elizabeth Warren rallied pro-choice supporters at the Supreme Court with an impassioned speech decrying what she says is an "extremist" Court. Continue reading …

NO TAKE-BACKS - Rep. Pramila Jayapal claims Supreme Court justices 'do not have the right' to overturn Roe v. Wade. Continue reading …

BRIAN KILMEADE – Fox host discussed the liberal media's response to the Supreme Court draft opinion leak and how Dems use a collective narrative to ramp up election efforts. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox host explained that overturning Roe v. Wade does not ban abortion in all 50 states. Continue reading …

MASK FOR THEE … – Hillary Clinton was mocked for maskless Met Gala photos while being doted on by masked staff. Continue reading …

MEDIA

BABYLON BEE BEMUSED - Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon is baffled that liberal critics of Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover are admitting they don’t want free speech. Continue reading …



BREACH ‘APPALLING’ – Lynn Fitch, the Mississippi attorney general litigating the abortion case before the Supreme Court, called the breach of trust "appalling." Continue reading …

'NO ONE IS SAFE' - Liberal media members across the dial went into panic mode after the leaked report that the Supreme Court could soon overturn Roe v. Wade. Continue reading …



‘SOCIAL JUSTICE’ - The CEO of a nonprofit organization that operates 23 charter public schools said the education system should move towards "social justice." Continue reading …

‘INCOHERENT’ AND ‘VILE’ - Biden brutalized over claim that Roe v. Wade is in line with ‘all basic mainstream religions.' Continue reading …

OPINION

LAUREN DEBELLIS APPELL - From Critical Race Theory to gender ideology education, the Left keeps coming for our kids. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON – Fox host says Roe is the most embarrassing Supreme Court decision handed down in the last century. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – The Met Gala was the perfect illustration of how elites expect the rest of us to behave. Continue reading …

REP. LEANNE KRUEGER - The fight for abortion rights now rests on our state elections. Continue reading …

KARIN RUHKALA - Schools will be out soon and what if parents redirected vacation destinations, our time and money from Disney to our national parks? Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

FED HIKE HURTS EVERYONE - People on Main Street will be impacted by the rate hike and should expect to pay more for car loans, mortgages and credit card balances. Continue reading …

QUEEN CITY LOVER – Bob Barnes, cycling to all 50 state capitals in a year, revealed his favorite city so far — and why he's considering starting a new life there. Continue reading …

DEPP TRIAL - Amber Heard is expected to take the stand in the defamation trial involving Johnny Depp Wednesday, days after she ditched her PR team. Continue reading …

FREE BRITTNEY GRINER - Bill Richardson, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will be working to secure Brittney Griner’s release from Russia. Continue reading …

FOR YOU, MOM – Looking for a special gift for a special mom? How about eternal roses and keepsake bouquets. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"It's the first time a draft opinion has been leaked in the history of the Supreme Court. It's a big deal. There's a leaker in the highest court. Who is behind it?"

- BRIAN KILMEADE

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.