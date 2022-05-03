From CRT to gender ideology education, the left keeps coming for our kids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton allowed several trees to be killed for her 1996 book, "It Takes a Village" so she could lecture parents on how we are ill-equipped to raise our kids without an assist from the government. In the late P.J. O’Rourke’s review of her book for the late Weekly Standard he put it succinctly, "It takes a village to raise a child. The village is Washington."

Fast forward to today, the radical left has thrown down the gauntlet as their crusade to come for our kids has grown louder and they’ve declared our children communal property.

President Biden, speaking to teachers at the White House last week for the Teacher of the Year ceremony, announced, "They’re all our children. And the reason you’re the teachers of the year is because you recognize that. They’re not somebody else’s children. They’re like yours when they’re in the classroom."

AMERICA'S PARENTS AREN'T 'WOKE' BUT THEY ARE AWAKE TO GENDER IDEOLOGY EDUCATION PLANS

Ummm, no. They’re still "like" ours — in the classroom, out of the classroom, here, there, everywhere. Still our kids.

We the parents are not interested in co-parenting with the state.

What should have been a mic drop moment from the president was just another Wednesday in the White House with the radicals running the show.

Intent on doubling down on dumb as a political strategy going into the midterms, President Biden just handed Republicans their first campaign ad for 2022, if they’re so inclined to use it.

For more political pro-tips on how to lose elections Biden and his friends should call Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe. Oops, scratch that.

ILLINOIS SCHOOL DISTRICT UNVEILS CURRICULUM TEACHING PRESCHOOLERS ABOUT SEXUAL ORIENTATION, GENDER IDENTITY

Virginia voters told McAuliffe they didn’t want what he was selling and flipped the state red last year after he told parents to mind their own business, saying, "I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."

We have to ask ourselves, why is this fight to indoctrinate our kids the political hill they’re choosing to die on?

Parents attempting to partner with government run schools have entrusted their kids to these schools for the purpose of receiving a service they pay for with their tax dollars. That service is an academic education, yet the return on their investment has increasingly been a push for social indoctrination and a game of political ping-pong with their kids.

If you listen, you can hear the whispers of socialism reverberating in the radical left’s incessant need to gain control of our kids, even at great political risk to them.

All trust in these schools has been destroyed and a full-blown assault has been declared on parents in a "battle" to take control of our kids.

RANDI WEINGARTEN ACCUSES CHRISTOPHER RUFO OF 'USING LIES TO UNDERMINE AMERICA'S PUBLIC SCHOOLS' IN TIME OP-ED

President of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, drew those battle lines when she said, "But in modern history, since the huge desegregation battles, kids have been off-limits. Now, they are the battlefield."

And speaking out against Florida’s parental rights bill, which bans government run schools from teaching kindergarten through third graders about sex and gender issues, Weingarten shockingly — or not so shockingly— said, "This is the way in which wars start."

Bring. It. On.

The union bully might be the boss of her teachers, but her power ends with parents. Spoiler alert, if you’re declaring war on parents over indoctrinating their kids, you’re on the wrong side of the war. Our babies are not up for grabs.

MSNBC GUEST BLASTS GOP ‘WITCH HUNT CULTURE’ BILLS: ‘INFLICTING ‘TRAUMA’ ON YOUNG PEOPLE

Nor are they somehow public property, a notion radicals have shamelessly attempted to market and sell us.

As part of a 2013 ad campaign for MSNBC, then-host Melissa Harris-Perry outrageously declared that kids don’t belong to their parents, saying, "So part of it is we have to break through our kind of private idea that kids belong to their parents, or kids belong to their families, and recognize that kids belong to whole communities."

Actually, the only thing we will recognize is our authority as parents, thank you very much.

The idea that it takes families — moms and dads — to raise their kids is not some antiquated idea. Most of us take our job as parents very seriously, and we will not concede our role to the state or the public domain — ever.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

As parents it’s up to us to choose the values and ideals we instill in our children to help shape their character. The village doesn’t get a vote.

Back off.

If you listen, you can hear the whispers of socialism reverberating in the radical left’s incessant need to gain control of our kids, even at great political risk to them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While this notion that our kids don’t really belong to us echoes back to Hillary Clinton and her "village," the voices challenging parental authority have become more brazen since then, and the quiet part has only gotten louder.

They want custody of our children’s hearts and minds, but they won’t get it. They will continue to be on the losing side of parents, kids and shhhh….elections.