Kilmeade: Leak of Supreme Court draft opinion 'suspicious'

Brian Kilmeade discussed the liberal media's response to the Supreme Court draft opinion leak suggesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade and how Democrats are already using a collective narrative to push people to vote blue at the midterm elections in November on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

BRIAN KILMEADE: It's the first time a draft opinion has been leaked in the history of the Supreme Court. It's a big deal. There's a leaker in the highest court. Who is behind it? For some reason, top Democrats refused to call it a leak. They're calling it a "report."

Well. Clinton's former campaign press secretary called the leaker "brave" while a senior correspondent at Vox - V-O-X – says, "I'm glad it leaked because the leak will foster anger and distrust with the irredeemable institution that is the Supreme Court." Irredeemable? Really? This leak appears to be politically motivated. The timing is suspicious. The draft was written in February, oral arguments in December. Midterms are right around the corner. Today, matter of fact, in Ohio and Indiana, every poll forecasts the Democrats are going to take a shellacking of a lifetime in November. So they change the narrative, right? Now, the media stops talking about inflation, [and] instead focuses on scaring you.

Interstate travel. Right. So vote blue despite what the Democrats did to our border, the economy, crime, foreign relationships, war that would the minutes of the week protesters were marching in front of the Supreme Court, with professional made signs. I did not know Kinko's was open at 9:00 at night and Democrats were all over the airwaves with their talking points in sync.

Okay. Well, the person who's putting out statements with Joe Biden's name on it, they did think it through, he or she. This is what Joe really thinks. It will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November. And at the federal level, we will need more pro-choice senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe. Which I will work to pass and sign into law.

