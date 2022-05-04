Ingraham: Overturning Roe v. Wade does not ban abortion in all 50 states

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacted to the Supreme Court's potential overturning of Roe v. Wade in Tuesday's opening monologue of "The Ingraham Angle."

INGRAHAM: Overturning Roe - I'll say it slowly for you - does not mean abortion is outlawed in all 50 states. Although that's what the pro-life community are hoping and praying for, for sure. Overturning Roe simply means - again, I'll go slowly - that voters in each state will have a say in how abortion would be regulated, if at all. Now Roe took that decision away from the voters by making this spurious argument that abortion itself was a fundamental right, protected in the 14th Amendment. And I have a question tonight: Why are pro-abortion forces so upset, because if abortion is as popular as they claim, why [are they] worried about what happens next? Because if abortion is indeed popular, Democrats should be thrilled to test that theory out in all 50 states. But I'll tell you what's really going on. They do not trust the people, because if the voters choose something or someone that the left doesn't like, they'll say the system is broken. They try to rig the system then so that conservatives never win again. … So, if they win, America still has a functioning democracy. If they lose, it's all illegitimate and a sign that democracy is on the ropes.

…

For about a half of the country, Roe versus Wade is not just a moral evil. Aside from that, it's also a political catastrophe because it was really at the root of all the culture wars of the past 50 years. The abortion issue never should have been decided by unelected judges, and it will be properly decided going forward by the people of all 50 states.

WATCH HER FULL COMMENTS BELOW: