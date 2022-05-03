Expand / Collapse search
Americans react to Supreme Court leak on Roe v. Wade draft decision

People in multiple states weigh in on abortion rights following leaked draft decision

By Lisa Bennatan , Matt Leach , Isabelle McDonnell , Megan Myers , Jon Michael Raasch , Teny Sahakian | Fox News
Americans react to Supreme Court leak on Roe v Wade decision

Americans nationwide on both sides of the abortion debate spoke to Fox News after a draft ruling overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked.

"I think it’s insane," Rebecca, of Washington, D.C., said. "I woke up this morning and realized that we are one step closer to a dystopia."

"I feel like 100 years of women just rolled over in their graves," she continued.

In the draft opinion, which Politico published Monday night, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision must be overruled to "return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives." 

Protestors gather outside the Supreme Court to voice their opinions on the leaked Roe v. Wade decision (Fox News Digital)

DEMONSTRATORS OUTSIDE THE SUPREME COURT SOUND OFF ON LEAKED ROE V. WADE DRAFT DECISION

Chief Justice John Roberts acknowledged the draft's authenticity in a Tuesday statement. He clarified that the decision was not final and said the leak would be investigated.

Curtis, a musician in Nashville, told Fox News he is favored the decision.

"I think life begins at inception," Curtis said.

Cynthia speaks to Fox Digital in Tampa, Fl.

Cynthia speaks to Fox Digital in Tampa, Fl.

Evan, also of Nashville, said the decision "opens up a pretty huge can of worms."

"Typically, I don’t try to get into decisions that involve women’s bodies, but I’m completely against it," Evan told Fox News.

More than six in 10 registered voters believe the Supreme Court should uphold Roe v. Wade, though over half favor banning abortions after 15 weeks, a Fox News poll published Tuesday found.

ROE V. WADE DRAFT LEAKER'S IDENTITY REMAINS UNKNOWN

"It’s never been about abortion," Rebecca said. "It’s always been about women’s rights and our rights to choose for our own bodies."

Julie, from Tennessee, echoed Rebecca.

"I wish that they would stay out of it, and let women decide what to do for themselves," she said.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Anti-abortion activists participate in2 the 49th annual March for Life as they march past the U.S. Supreme Court on January 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. The rally draws activists from around the country who are calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

In Tampa, Florida, Cynthia said she had been praying for this decision for "quite some time."

"It’s about time we stop the carnage," Cynthia said.

Patu, of San Francisco, told Fox News: "I want people to be able to choose whatever they want."

Another San Franciscan, Zach, said: "I’m just hoping that they don’t go through with it."

Lisa Bennatan and Megan Myers reported from Washington, D.C.; Matt Leach from Tampa; Jon Michael Raasch from San Francisco; and Teny Sahakian from Nashville.

Victoria Balara contributed to this report.

Lisa Bennatan is an associate producer/writer for Fox News Digital Originals. Follow her on Twitter @LisaBennatan and Instagram @Lisa_Bennatan

