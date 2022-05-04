Furious Elizabeth Warren rallies protesters outside Supreme Court: 'We are not going back!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A furious Sen. Elizabeth Warren, rallied pro-choice supporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, giving an impassioned speech decrying what she called an "extremist" court.

"I am angry," the Democrat from Massachusetts told cheering protesters, her voice breaking at times.

Warren spoke to the protesters hours after Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed that a leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was legitimate.

"I am angry because an extremist United States Supreme Court thinks that they impose their extremist views on all of the women in this country, and they are wrong," she said, waving her finger in the air.

She said she was angry because "we have reached the culmination of what Republicans have been fighting for decades now, and we are going to fight back."

She said the ruling would mainly affect poor women and victims of abuse.

"I am here because the United States Congress can change all of this!" she shouted.

Warren said she had lived through the time when abortion was illegal, referring to the U.S. before Roe in 1973, "and we are not going back!"

Speaking to reporters as she left the protest, a raw and shaky Warren called herself "angry, upset and determined."

After a reporter said she’d "never seen" the Democrat so angry, she answered, struggling for composure, "This is what – the Republicans have been working toward this day for decades."

She continued speaking about the majority of Americans not wanting Roe overturned. "We’ve heard enough from the extremists! And we’re tired of it," she said, her voice getting louder to drown out a pro-life protester nearby. The pro-life protester said, "We don’t want to dismember children in the womb," as Warren got into her car.

Passing a federal law making abortion legal could be difficult in Congress. The Democrats have a narrow 50-50 majority in the Senate (with two Independents caucusing with Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking ties) and moderate Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., support upholding the 60-vote filibuster threshold.

In March, Mancin joined Republicans in blocking a bill that would have codified Roe.