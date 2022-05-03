Hillary Clinton mocked for maskless Met Gala photos while being doted on by masked staff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A photo of Hillary Clinton attending the Met Gala received some brutal reaction from Twitter users on Monday evening.

The photo depicted Clinton walking the red carpet at the celebrity-studded event in a red ball gown. The failed presidential candidate was all smiles, posing for the camera without wearing a mask, while a masked African American gentleman – who appeared to be one of the event’s staff – doted on her, adjusting her dress.

Critics slammed the image as the perfect encapsulation of elitist privilege. One said it looked like something out of "The Hunger Games."

AFTER SCOTUS ABORTION DRAFT LEAK, LIBERALS UNLOAD ON SEN. COLLINS FOR 2018 KAVANAUGH VOTE: ‘F— SUSAN COLLINS’

Right-wing radio host Austin Petersen remarked on what he perceived as the photo’s racist connotations. "From the Antebellum South, to Jim Crow, to modern America, Democrats haven't really changed all that much. #HillaryClinton," he tweeted.

"This photo perfectly encapsulates the current state of our country," tweeted conservative commentator Kyle Kashuv.

Conservative vlogger Blaire White commented on Kashuv’s post, tweeting, "This photo should be in history books that discuss Covid regulations."

Conservative radio host Ari Hoffman blasted the image, tweeting, "The elites at the Met Gala. This pic sums it up."

"Well, the leak was certainly well-timed to distract from this," wrote Gov. Ron DeSantis spokesperson Christina Pushaw, referencing the SCOTUS opinion draft leak on Roe v Wade that immediately overpowered all other news stories after it dropped Monday evening.

VOX JOURNO SCORCHED FOR CHEERING 'HERO' SCOTUS LEAKER: ‘LET’S BURN THIS PLACE DOWN’

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller similarly mocked Clinton’s attendance at the gala in light of the Supreme Court leak, "Hillary partying with elite celebrities as this leaks is absolutely perfect. [Hillary] spent more time with the cast of Hamilton and Hollywood than she spent in Wisconsin in 2016 and here we are," he stated.

British journalist Dominique Samuels shared the photo, tweeting, "So that’s what the Covid theatre was really about… Have the elite swanning around able to show their faces whilst the lowly servers must mask up."

"It’s like something out of the Hunger Games. Truly sickening @HillaryClinton," Samuels added.

"They are better than you," commentator Ian Miles Cheong tweeted in response to the photo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cheong also mocked another photo of Clinton from the gala, one which showed her flashing an "OK" hand gesture to someone off-screen at the event. Referencing the liberal trend to view the gesture as a symbol of white supremacy, Cheong tweeted, "Hillary Clinton flashes the ‘white power’ gesture at the Met Gala. Hiding in plain sight."