Liberal media lose their minds over possible Roe v Wade overturning: ‘No one is safe’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal media members across the dial went into panic mode after a leaked report revealed the Supreme Court could soon overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case, a decision which would remove federal protections for abortions and make it a state issue.

The coverage, which dominated the news cycle Monday night and Tuesday morning, saw hosts and guests fret over the future of abortion laws, oftentimes asserting the possible move by the high court could spell doom for other protections.

On MSNBC, former top Obama official Neal Katyal admitted that he wanted to "cry" after hearing the news.

"Honestly, I want to cry. You know, I want to cry in so many different ways," Katyal said on "Morning Joe."

LIBERALS MELT DOWN OVER LEAKED REPORT SUPREME COURT WILL OVERTURN ROE V. WADE: 'ABSOLUTELY APPALLING'

Historian Jon Meacham, who has written speeches for President Biden, cast doubt on the U.S. justice system on the channel the same day.

"If you had any reservations about the system’s capacity to deliver justice, they have just been affirmed," Meacham said.

Host Rachel Maddow also weighed in on the controversy, declaring the U.S. is now on the "precipice of being a very different country," and that daughters and granddaughters could soon live in a "very, very different world."

She also claimed that if Republicans win in 2024 there will be a "nationwide ban" on abortions.

Boston Globe senior opinion writer Kimberly Atkins also hopped on MSNBC to discuss the breaking story, where she claimed that overturning Roe v. Wade would be "devastating" for other rights currently afforded federal protections, including same-sex marriage.

AFTER SCOTUS ABORTION DRAFT LEAK, LIBERALS UNLOAD ON SEN. COLLINS FOR 2018 KAVANAUGH VOTE: ‘F— SUSAN COLLINS’

Numerous other hosts and guests parroted the idea that an end to Roe v. Wade could have future judicial consequences.

"No one is safe. Overturning Roe will be a mass criminalization event," Jessica Arons, a senior advocacy and policy counsel for reproductive freedom at the ACLU, stated on ABC News.

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin asserted the leaked opinion by Justice Samuel Alito suggests there is "no right to privacy" in the Constitution.

Fellow CNN analyst Laura Coates concluded that same-sex marriage, same-sex relationships, and even interstate travel could soon face a legal challenge if Roe v. Wade is done away with.

"Now [abortion] is essentially gone, what’s next?" she asked.

ABC’s Terry Moran regurgitated a similar talking point when he said that Alito’s opinion suggested that rights not explicitly mentioned in the Constitution could soon be viewed as illegitimate.

"That would include gay marriage—maybe even interracial marriage," Moran claimed.

‘THE VIEW’ LOSES IT OVER REPORT SUPREME COURT WILL OVERTURN ROE V. WADE: ‘I SEE FASCISM DOWN THE LINE’

It wouldn’t be a liberal media meltdown without the inclusion of ABC’s "The View," which saw the left-wing women dedicate two segments to warning viewers about the dangers of an America without Roe v. Wade.

"My worry is that this is just the beginning. Next they'll go after gay marriage and maybe … Brown v. Board of Education. They already eroded our voting rights a little bit. So I see fascism down the line here," co-host Joy Behar said at one point.

A visibly angry Whoopi Goldberg ended the second segment declaring that nobody, including the government, was going to tell her what she can and cannot do with her body.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is my body and nobody, you know – you got people telling me I got to wear a mask or don’t wear a mask or do this – everybody wants to tell me what to do, but you won’t let me make my decision about my body," she said. "You are not the person to make that decision. My doctor, and myself, and my child, that’s who makes the decision."