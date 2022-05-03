Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Jayapal claims Supreme Court justices 'do not have the right' to overturn Roe v. Wade

Democrats condemned the Supreme Court after draft opinion leaks

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., stated that Roe v. Wade was settled law and that the Supreme Court didn't have the authority to overturn it.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., insisted on Tuesday that the Supreme Court does not have the right to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On Monday night, Politico reported an early draft opinion from the Supreme Court that overturned the 1973 landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade. Since then, Democrats and their allies in the media have decried this potential ruling. 

LIBERALS MELT DOWN OVER LEAKED REPORT SUPREME COURT WILL OVERTURN ROE V. WADE: ‘ABSOLUTELY APPALLING’ 

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 17: Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021 and other legislation in Rayburn Building on Tuesday, November 17, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 17: Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021 and other legislation in Rayburn Building on Tuesday, November 17, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Jayapal emphasized the "terror," "fear," "disgust," and "outrage" she feels over the draft opinion and its "rebuke of precedent."

"This is a stunning, stunning rebuke of precedent and of the fundamental freedom that women have to make choices about our own bodies and our own futures and our own economic security," Jayapal said on "CNN's Newsroom."

While several argued that this draft opinion represents a sense of "fascism" in the court, Jayapal argued that the Supreme Court doesn’t even have the right to overturn Roe v. Wade as "settled law."

"These justices are acting like this is somehow something that they have the right to change. They do not have the right to change this which has been settled law for two generations now of people who have grown up and have gone through their twenties in the firm belief that they can make these decisions about their own bodies," Jayapal said.

A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington following reports of a leaked draft opinion by the court overturning Roe v. Wade. 

A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington following reports of a leaked draft opinion by the court overturning Roe v. Wade.  (AP Photo/Anna Johnson)

The progressive lawmaker also criticized the "radicalization" of the court and claimed that this potential decision could allow the justices to overturn other examples of "settled law."

LIBERAL MEDIA LOSE THEIR MINDS OVER POSSIBLE ROE V WADE OVERTURNING: ‘NO ONE IS SAFE’ 

"The only thing that has changed is the makeup of the Supreme Court, the radicalization of the Supreme Court. And if they can do this for this issue, it means that they can ignore precedent for every other issue that we have considered settled law. So we cannot accept it. I don’t think people across this country are going to accept it, and of course, we have to now work extra hard to codify Roe v. Wade in the United States Congress," she said. 

She continued with criticism against President Biden for refusing to call for an end to the filibuster that would allow congressional Democrats to pass a law that would ensure nationwide access to abortions. 

Pro-life and pro-choice demonstrators during a protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Abortion rights suddenly emerged as an issue that could reshape the battle between Democrats and Republicans for control of Congress, following a report that conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court were poised to strike down the half-century-old Roe v. Wade precedent.

Pro-life and pro-choice demonstrators during a protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Abortion rights suddenly emerged as an issue that could reshape the battle between Democrats and Republicans for control of Congress, following a report that conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court were poised to strike down the half-century-old Roe v. Wade precedent. (Getty Images)

The Supreme Court's official ruling regarding Roe v. Wade is not expected until June. Although the draft opinion suggested enough votes to overturn the ruling, several analysts have noted that the opinion as well as the ruling could have since been revised or rewritten.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.