Van crashes into northern Maine living room killing 2 people

A van crashed into a house in northern Maine, and both the motorist and an occupant of the home died, police said.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scene Saturday evening after first responders were told that a vehicle spun out of control on a curve and crashed into the home.

MAINE DEMOCRATS IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE PUSH FORWARD WITH 2-PART 'BASELINE BUDGET'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

State police, who joined the investigation, declined to provide the victims' identities.

The incident remains under investigation. Both bodies were transported to the state medical examiner’s office where autopsies will be conducted, state police said.