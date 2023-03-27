Expand / Collapse search
Maine
Published

Van crashes into northern Maine living room killing 2 people

ME vehicle spun out of control on curve, crashed into home

Associated Press
A van crashed into a house in northern Maine, and both the motorist and an occupant of the home died, police said.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scene Saturday evening after first responders were told that a vehicle spun out of control on a curve and crashed into the home.

A van that crashed into a living room in northern Maine killed two people, the motorist and the owner of the home. 

State police, who joined the investigation, declined to provide the victims' identities.

The incident remains under investigation. Both bodies were transported to the state medical examiner’s office where autopsies will be conducted, state police said.