Avalanche

Utah snowmobiler becomes third avalanche victim in a week amid backcountry dangers

45-year-old Utah man was buried in 'large' slide in Wasatch County

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
A snowmobiler was found dead after being buried in an avalanche in Utah’s backcountry, authorities said Monday, marking the third fatal slide in the state within a week.

The 45-year-old man from Rose Park, Utah, was reported buried in the slide on Sunday in the Snake Creek area west of Midway, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said.

Unstable conditions prevented rescuers from remaining in the debris field. The search was suspended for the night due to ongoing avalanche hazards.

Search operations resumed at 7 a.m. Monday, beginning with avalanche mitigation efforts to safely enter the slide path, officials said.

search and rescue crew on snowmobiles on snowy mountain

Search and rescue teams recovered the man's body on Monday after taking measures to mitigate avalanche dangers. (Wasatch County Search and Rescue)

The man’s body was recovered shortly before 9 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office. His identity was being withheld pending the notification of family.

The latest death follows two other avalanche fatalities that happened last week.

snowy mountain after avalanche

The latest fatal avalanche happened Sunday in the Snake Creek area west of Midway in Wasatch County, Utah. (Utah Avalanche Center)

On Wednesday, a father was snowmobiling with his son in the Snake Creek area when the slide buried him, the sheriff’s office previously said. First responders, however, were unable to immediately reach the location due to hazardous conditions.

6 MOTHERS WHO 'CHERISHED TIME TOGETHER' AMONG VICTIMS IN AVALANCHE NEAR LAKE TAHOE

The son used an avalanche beacon to find his father and dig him out of the snow, the sheriff’s office said. Despite the son’s efforts, his father died at the scene.

The father was not immediately identified.

search and rescuers on snowy mountain

The sheriff's office said the snowmobiler caught in the avalanche on Sunday was a 45-year-old man from Rose Park, Utah. (Wasatch County Search and Rescue)

On Thursday, 11-year-old Madelyn Eitas from Rochester, Massachusetts, was buried in a slide near the Brighton Ski Resort while skiing with her family in an out-of-bounds area known as The Rock Garden.

Once Madelyn was located, first responders began life-saving measures on her before she was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. She died at the hospital. 

The Utah Avalanche Center on Tuesday said that avalanche danger remains "considerable" in the Salt Lake-area mountains.

"As a wet and warm storm brings rain up to 9,800 feet by this evening, expect wet snow avalanches to become larger and increasingly likely around the compass throughout the day," a forecast from the center said.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.

