Avalanches in Utah kill 11-year-old girl, father snowmobiling with son in state's first 2 fatalities of season

Officials warn of dangerous mountain conditions in Utah after 2 avalanche deaths

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Separate avalanches in Utah this week killed an 11-year-old girl near a ski resort and a father who was snowmobiling with his son in the backcountry, marking the state’s first two snowslide fatalities of the season.

The child, identified as Madelyn Eitas from Rochester, Mass., was backcountry skiing with her family near the Brighton Ski Resort on Thursday when she was buried in the slide, FOX13 Salt Lake City reported, citing officials.

Eitas and her family had gone into an out-of-bounds area known as The Rock Garden when they were caught in the avalanche, the officials said. She had reportedly been buried for up to 30 minutes when search and rescue teams arrived.

Rescuers provided first aid before an ambulance rushed her to a hospital. The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake said Eitas later died of her injuries, the outlet reported.

skiers on a chair lift at Brighton Ski Resort

The 11-year-old girl was skiing with her family at Brighton Ski Resort in Utah on Thursday, according to officials. (FOX13 Salt Lake City KSTU)

"It’s a very, very solemn and depressing thing to notify people of," Unified Police Det. Quin Wilkins told the station.

The child’s death came a day after another avalanche in Wasatch County killed a father.

The father was snowmobiling with his juvenile son in the Snake Creek area west of Midway when the slide buried him, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said. First responders, however, were unable to immediately reach the scene due to hazardous conditions.

avalanche on snowy mountain in Wasatch County, Utah

The father was snowmobiling with his juvenile son in the Snake Creek area west of Midway when the slide buried him, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said.  (Utah Avalanche Center)

The son was able to use an avalanche beacon to find his father and dig him out of the snow, according to officials. Despite the son’s efforts, his father died at the scene.

"The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic incident," the sheriff’s office said in a statement. "We also recognize the courageous efforts of the juvenile involved and the responding personnel who assisted in this difficult situation. Our thoughts are with all those impacted."

Officials have warned the public to stay away from the backcountry this weekend following the two avalanche deaths.

sheriff's personnel in snowy night standing by vehicle

Search and rescue officials warned the public about dangerous conditions on the mountains in Utah this season following the two fatalities. (Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office)

"Conditions on the mountain are as bad as they have been all winter!" Wasatch Search and Rescue commander Kam Kohler told FOX13. "The deepest, softest snow is the most treacherous right now. It’s really, for most places, a no-go!"

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera echoed concerns about dangerous conditions.

"This winter has created layers within the snowpack that can be unpredictable," Rivera said in a statement. "We want people to enjoy the Cottonwood Canyons, but safety must come first. When conditions are unstable, the smartest decision may be to avoid backcountry recreation altogether."

The deaths in Utah happened in the same week that an avalanche in Northern California killed eight skiers, including six mothers taking a trip together, near Lake Tahoe. Six other skiers in the group were rescued, while one additional person was presumed dead.
