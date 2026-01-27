Utah children’s author Kouri Richins says state threatened witnesses ahead of trial in husband’s poisoning

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorneys for a Utah children's book author accused of poisoning her husband to death are accusing members of the prosecution team of witness intimidation, just weeks before jury selection is set to begin in her high-profile murder trial.

In a motion filed Jan. 25, defense attorneys for Kouri Richins asked a judge to order prosecutors to turn over all communications with trial witnesses, citing messages they say include threats of arrest, jail time and the withdrawal of immunity.

According to the court filing, one witness told defense attorneys she felt harassed by a lead detective working with the prosecution after she declined to be "prepped" for testimony and asked that questions be submitted in writing. The motion alleges the detective warned the witness she could be arrested and jailed if she did not cooperate.

Defense attorneys described the conduct as "blatant witness intimidation."

The filing also details allegations from a second witness, who claimed a county investigator warned that previously granted immunity could be withdrawn if the witness refused to meet again with the prosecution team. The witness said they had already cooperated and had previously been told they had done nothing wrong.

The defense argues the alleged conduct may violate Utah’s witness intimidation statute and the state’s Victim and Witness Rights Act, and says the communications must be disclosed under federal rules requiring prosecutors to turn over information that could affect witness credibility.

Prosecutors declined to comment publicly, saying they will respond to the motion through the court because the case is close to trial.

Richins, the Utah mother of three who later wrote and sold a children’s book about grief, "Are You With Me?", is charged with aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, and multiple financial crimes in the 2022 death of her husband, Eric Richins, 39.

Prosecutors allege Richins poisoned her husband with a cocktail laced with illicit fentanyl while the couple was celebrating at their home in March 2022. A medical examiner determined Eric Richins had more than five times the lethal amount of fentanyl in his system. Charging documents also say his gastric fluid contained 16,000 ng/ml of quetiapine, an antipsychotic medication often used as a sleep aid.

Authorities say the Utah mother previously attempted to poison her husband on Valentine’s Day 2022, slipping fentanyl into his favorite sandwich. Court records say Eric Richins broke out in hives and struggled to breathe after eating the sandwich, using his son’s EpiPen and taking Benadryl before falling asleep for hours. He survived the incident.

A witness identified as C.L. told police Richins requested fentanyl earlier that year and that the drugs were delivered to her just days before the Valentine’s Day incident, according to court records previously obtained by Fox News Digital.

Prosecutors allege Richins killed her husband as part of a plan to collect millions of dollars in life insurance proceeds. Court documents say she purchased multiple life insurance policies totaling nearly $2 million, later changing the beneficiary to herself without her husband’s authorization. Eric Richins reportedly discovered the change and switched the beneficiary back to his business partner.

Authorities also allege Richins wanted to use the insurance money to finish and flip a $2 million Wasatch County mansion, an investment Eric Richins’ family said he did not approve of.

Richins has denied the allegations and maintains she did not kill her husband.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Feb. 10, with trial set to start Feb. 23 before Judge Richard Mrazik. The judge has not yet ruled on the defense motion.

