US temperatures set to rebound this week
Daytime high temperatures expected to be up to 20 degrees above average
A pretty quiet start is expected to the week with temperatures rebounding quite significantly across the Central U.S.
Daytime highs will be 10 to 20 degrees above average.
The Northwest and Central California are in for another storm system bringing rain along the coast and snow in the mountains.
A weak frontal system will produce light rain for parts of the Northeast and Ohio Valley Tuesday into Wednesday.