Published

US temperatures set to rebound this week

Daytime high temperatures expected to be up to 20 degrees above average

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for November 8

National weather forecast for November 8

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your Fox Cast

A pretty quiet start is expected to the week with temperatures rebounding quite significantly across the Central U.S.  

The national forecast for Monday, Nov. 8.

The national forecast for Monday, Nov. 8. (Fox News)

Daytime highs will be 10 to 20 degrees above average. 

Where temperatures are getting warmed this week in the U.S. 

Where temperatures are getting warmed this week in the U.S. (Fox News)

The Northwest and Central California are in for another storm system bringing rain along the coast and snow in the mountains. 

Expected snowfall totals through Wednesday.

Expected snowfall totals through Wednesday. (Fox News)

A weak frontal system will produce light rain for parts of the Northeast and Ohio Valley Tuesday into Wednesday. 

