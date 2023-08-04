Expand / Collapse search
US declines to declare Army Pvt. Travis King a prisoner of war while held in North Korea: report

Officials have said the priority is to bring King home

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The United States has declined to classify Army Pvt. Travis King as a prisoner of war, as he continues to be held in North Korea after crossing into the repressive state last month. 

The decision could mean King could not be entitled to the protections granted to POWs under the Geneva Convention, said Reuters, which first reported the decision. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Pentagon. 

U.S. officials have said the priority is to bring King home. 

Travis King

This family photo shows a portrait of American soldier Travis King displayed at the home of his grandfather Carl Gates, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S.  (Family Photo via AP)

"Private King must be treated humanely in accordance with international law," a Pentagon spokesperson told Reuters. 

Another official told the news outlet that the U.S. could call King a POW at a later time. Prisoners of war are protected by the Third Geneva Convention, which North Korea and the U.S. have signed onto. It entails standards for the treatment of captives, their medical needs, to the ability of prisoners to send messages to their families.

King, 23, "willingly" crossed into North Korea on July 18 while on a civilian tour of the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea, officials have said. The two Koreas are technically still at war after signing an armistice in 1953 following a bloody conflict between both nations. 

North Korea border crossing view

A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, on July 18. Not long after this photo was taken, King bolted across the border and became the first known American detained in the North in nearly five years.  (AP/Sarah Jane Leslie)

King was supposed to fly from South Korea to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he was expected to face disciplinary proceedings after a short jail term on assault charges. At the time, he was stationed in South Korea. 

He instead skipped his flight and joined the tour group to the DMZ, where he dashed across the border.

Earlier this week, Pentagon spokesman, Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, confirmed "that the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) has responded to United Nations Command (UNC)."

"What I will tell you is, as you heard us say previously, United Nations Command did communicate or provide some communication via well established communication channels," Ryder said. 

