North Korea is estimated to have up to 60 nuclear weapons, a South Korean official said Tuesday for the first time publicly about the hermit kingdom's secret arsenal.
Senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot reports on peace efforts on the peninsula and a second summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un.
Troops from North and South Korea began removing some of the 800,000 landmines buried along the border amid the two nations’ resumed relations, officials said Monday.
Seoul says South Korea has begun clearing mines from two sites inside the heavily fortified border with North Korea under a package of tension-reduction deal between the rivals.
Asia analyst Gordon Chang says North Korea speech at the UN shows no real progress; insight on 'America's News HQ.'
North Korea says it will never disarm its nuclear weapons if it can’t trust Washington.
President Trump says North Korea is going along very well. Trump also wants to see Venezuela straightened out.
President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could meet for a second summit before the end of 2018, according to the South Korean president.
President Trump could meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by year's end, says South Korean President Moon Jae-in in an interview with 'Special Report' anchor Bret Baier.