Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Top 5 states with most daily COVID cases are now blue states, bottom 5 are mostly red

Omicron variant yet to be confirmed on American soil

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Dr. Siegel says vaccines should provide protection from new coronavirus variants Video

Dr. Siegel says vaccines should provide protection from new coronavirus variants

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel provides insight on the new omicron coronavirus variant.

Some U.S. states are grappling with severe coronavirus outbreaks as the omicron variant is spreading around the world. 

Although there have not yet been any confirmed omicron COVID-19 cases on U.S. soil, Dr. Anthony Fauci said over the weekend that he would not be shocked to learn that it’s already here. 

"We have not detected it yet," he told NBC’s ‘Weekend Today’ show. "But, when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility and you're already having travel-related cases that they've noted in Israel and Belgium and in other places – when you have a virus like this, it almost invariably is ultimately going to go, essentially, all over." 

Eric Aviles, 6, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Sylvia Uong at a pediatric vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 set up at Willard Intermediate School in Santa Ana, Calif., on Nov. 9.

Eric Aviles, 6, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Sylvia Uong at a pediatric vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 set up at Willard Intermediate School in Santa Ana, Calif., on Nov. 9. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

CORONAVIRUS OMICRON COVERAGE: LIVE UPDATES 

As of Monday, Michigan has the highest daily rate of new cases per 100,000 residents with 85, according to the New York Times, followed by New Hampshire with 73, New Mexico with 67, and Vermont and Minnesota both with 61. All the states in the top five voted for president Biden in the 2020 election. 

When looking at that statistic over a weeklong period ending this past Sunday, Minnesota leads the nation with 426 new cases per 100,000 residents, followed by Michigan with 388.6, Wisconsin with 387.7, North Dakota with 361.5 and New Hampshire with 360.2, data from the CDC shows. All the states in the top five voted for president Biden in the 2020 election. 

A man walks through a deserted part of Johannesburg's OR Tambo's airport in South Africa on Monday. The World Health Organization urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concern over the new omicron variant.

A man walks through a deserted part of Johannesburg's OR Tambo's airport in South Africa on Monday. The World Health Organization urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concern over the new omicron variant. (AP/Jerome Delay)

On the other end of the chart, Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, Hawaii and Florida round out the states with lowest daily rate of new cases per 100,000 residents, with numbers ranging from 8 to 3, the New York Times reports. All but one of the states in the bottom five voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 election. 

In the CDC’s weekly metric, Hawaii, Georgia, Texas, Louisiana and Florida comprise that group.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 variant named omicron, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Monday.

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 variant named omicron, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Monday. (AP/Evan Vucci)

But those states are also testing fewer residents per 100,000 compared to some that are reported to be amongst those suffering the most severe outbreaks. 

Texas, for example, is only testing 125 residents per 100,000 as opposed to states in the top 5 such as Minnesota and New Hampshire, which are testing 492 and 420 per 100,000, respectively, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.   

Fox News’ Julia Musto contributed to this report.

Your Money