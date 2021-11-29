Omicron: More cases emerge in Europe as WHO warns of 'very high' global risk: LIVE UPDATES

Omicron variant poses ‘very high’ global risk, ‘unprecedented number of spike mutations’: WHO

The COVID-19 omicron variant has an "unprecedented number of spike mutations" and poses a "very high" global risk, the World Health Organization said Monday.

Because of fears that the new variant has the potential to be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines, there are growing concerns around the world that the pandemic and associated lockdown restrictions will persist for far longer than hoped.

"The overall global risk related to the new variant of concern omicron is assessed as very high," the WHO said, according to Reuters.

The health body said countries should make sure that there are "mitigation plans in place" to deal with an increase in new cases. Scientists are working to determine how effective vaccines are in preventing infections with the new variant.

