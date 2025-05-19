Biden battling 'most aggressive type' of prostate cancer and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Biden battling 'most aggressive type' of prostate cancer

2. Iran gives unshakeable vow regarding nuclear program

3. Trump's 'big, beautiful' bill clears major hurdle in House

MAJOR HEADLINES

SETTING IT STRAIGHT – FBI shuts down Epstein conspiracy theories. Continue reading …

HEINOUS CRIME – Palm Springs bombing suspect's bizarre beliefs revealed. Continue reading …

VACATION NIGHTMARE – Travel at your own risk in these celeb-loved tropical getaways. Continue reading …

JUDGE AND JURY – Legal experts don't buy ex-sheriff's insanity claim in judge's alleged murder. Continue reading …

FORTUNE AT RISK – What assets could be seized from Diddy if convicted in federal case. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'YOU SAVED MY LIFE' – Freed Hamas hostage thanks Trump in emotional phone call. Continue reading …

SHOWDOWN POLITICS – Trump nominees' viral hearing moments send message to Dems' base. Continue reading …

PEACE PRESSURE – Rubio, Vance join Zelenskyy in Rome for ongoing talks as Ukraine-Russia war rages on. Continue reading …

DIVIDED – Why one of Trump's proposals is getting mixed reviews. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘BROMANCE’ – 'SNL' lays into Trump's Middle East trip in season finale. Continue reading …

GET REAL – Bill Maher urges Americans to 'get over the fantasy' of deeply held beliefs. Continue reading …

WALLS CLOSING IN – Actor shuts down 'intimidating' question about immigrants in US. Continue reading …

MEDIA UNMASKED – Five mainstream media figures who ran for political office as Democrats. Continue reading …

OPINION

CAROL ROTH – America needs a 'fat shot' to end our dangerous debt addiction. Continue reading …

DR. REBECCA GRANT – Trump reshapes US foreign policy with wildly successful Middle East trip. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

FINAL CURTAIN – Country music legend performs last tour show of career. Continue reading …

HISTORIC LINEUP – NBA's final four teams set. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on treasured tunes and midwestern marvels. Take the quiz here …

WARNING SIGN – Mom credits TikTok video for cancer diagnosis. Continue reading …

DELICIOUS SUCCESS – Chick-fil-A helps workers graduate debt-free. See video …

WATCH

DR. MARC SIEGEL – Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of cancer. See video …

LEXIE RIGDEN – Someone is quaking in their boots over leaks in Bryan Kohberger case. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.