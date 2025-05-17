Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Pedro Pascal deflects migrant questions at Cannes, speaks out against politicization of 'fear' under Trump

Pascal's parents are refugees from Chile

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Actor Pedro Pascal, who is starring in a movie titled "Eddington" that played at the Cannes Film Festival, deflected concerns about the United States becoming closed off to migrants in a press conference on Friday.

"I wonder what you think - are you worried about these millions of Latin migrants in the shadows, living in America, and do you fear that America will become an absolutely closed country to the world?" one reporter asked Pascal. 

"I mean it’s obviously very scary for an actor participating in a movie to sort of speak to issues like this," Pascal said. "It's far too intimidating a question for me to really address. I'm not informed enough. I want people to be safe and to be protected and I very much want to live on the right side of history. And I'm an immigrant."

Actor Pedro Pascal

Actor Pedro Pascal, who is starring in a movie titled "Eddington" that played at Cannes Film Festival, deflected concerns about the United States becoming closed off to migrants in a press conference on Friday. (Getty Images)

"My parents are refugees from Chile. I, myself, was a refugee. We fled a dictatorship, and I was privileged enough to grow up in the U.S.," Pascal continued. "If it weren’t for that, I don’t know what would have happened to us. I stand by those protections always."

The actor also spoke to the political situation in the U.S. under President Donald Trump, opposing the politicization of fear: "F--- the people who try to make you scared."

"Fear is the way they win," Pascal said about his concerns over reentering the U.S. after making "Eddington," according to Variety.

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Trump administration has pursued an aggressive immigration deterrence policy, building on promises made during the campaign to crack down on illegal immigration. 

Several U.S. judges have opposed the Trump administration's actions, including in a status hearing centered on Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, the Salvadorian migrant and alleged MS-13 member who was deported from Maryland to El Salvador in March in what administration officials have acknowledged was an administrative error.

Fox News' Breanne Deppisch contributed to this report.

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.