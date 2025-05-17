Pedro Pascal deflects migrant questions at Cannes, speaks out against politicization of 'fear' under Trump

Actor Pedro Pascal, who is starring in a movie titled "Eddington" that played at the Cannes Film Festival, deflected concerns about the United States becoming closed off to migrants in a press conference on Friday.

"I wonder what you think - are you worried about these millions of Latin migrants in the shadows, living in America, and do you fear that America will become an absolutely closed country to the world?" one reporter asked Pascal.

"I mean it’s obviously very scary for an actor participating in a movie to sort of speak to issues like this," Pascal said. "It's far too intimidating a question for me to really address. I'm not informed enough. I want people to be safe and to be protected and I very much want to live on the right side of history. And I'm an immigrant."

"My parents are refugees from Chile. I, myself, was a refugee. We fled a dictatorship, and I was privileged enough to grow up in the U.S.," Pascal continued. "If it weren’t for that, I don’t know what would have happened to us. I stand by those protections always."

The actor also spoke to the political situation in the U.S. under President Donald Trump, opposing the politicization of fear: "F--- the people who try to make you scared."

"Fear is the way they win," Pascal said about his concerns over reentering the U.S. after making "Eddington," according to Variety.

The Trump administration has pursued an aggressive immigration deterrence policy, building on promises made during the campaign to crack down on illegal immigration.

Several U.S. judges have opposed the Trump administration's actions, including in a status hearing centered on Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, the Salvadorian migrant and alleged MS-13 member who was deported from Maryland to El Salvador in March in what administration officials have acknowledged was an administrative error.

Fox News' Breanne Deppisch contributed to this report.