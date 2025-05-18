Expand / Collapse search
NBA Playoffs

Thunder thrash Nuggets in decisive Game 7, advance to Western Conference Finals

The Thunder will meet the Timberwolves in the conference

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Were the Thunder underestimated going into the playoffs? | SPEAK Video

Were the Thunder underestimated going into the playoffs? | SPEAK

The "SPEAK" crew broke down whether the Oklahoma City Thunder were underestimated going into their series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Thunder's pursuit of its first-ever NBA championship since the franchise moved to Oklahoma City remains alive. 

While the franchise did reach the mountaintop when the team called Seattle home in 1979, the team has yet to win a title since settling in OKC. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the team with 35 points as OKC steamrolled the Denver Nuggets in Sunday's Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Oklahoma City Thunder players celebrate

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder, celebrates during the game against the Denver Nuggets during Round 2 Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on May 18, 2025, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

The 125-93 victory punched the Thunder's ticket to the Western Conference Finals. OKC will meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in the conference finals, which begins on Tuesday.

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET CELEBRATES WITH FANS IN NYC STREETS AFTER KNICKS ADVANCE TO EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

Elswehere, the New York Knicks will face off against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA's other conference finals. The Knicks haven’t won an NBA championship since 1973. The Pacers won their most recent title that year — in the ABA.

When Commissioner Adam Silver hands one of those teams the Larry O’Brien Trophy next month, it’ll mark a league first — seven championship franchises in a seven-year span.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against the Denver Nuggets in the second half during game seven of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. (Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images)

There hasn’t been a back-to-back NBA champion since the Golden State Warriors won in 2017 and 2018. From there, the list of champions goes like this: Toronto in 2019, the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, Milwaukee in 2021, Golden State in 2022, Denver in 2023 and Boston last season.

It’s the longest such run of different champions in NBA history; Major League Baseball, the NHL and the NFL have all had longer ones, and not too long ago, either.

Oklahoma City Thunder

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) gestures after scoring against the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter during game seven of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. (Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images)

Despite dealing with what ESPN reported as a "Grade 2 hamstring strain," Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon played on Sunday. He finished the loss with 8 points during his 25 minutes on the court.

While the season is over for 26 of the NBA's 30 clubs, the fun is just starting for the last four teams standing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

