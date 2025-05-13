Mom credits TikTok video for life-saving cancer diagnosis after strange nail marking

A TikTok video played a key role in one mother’s cancer diagnosis after it prompted her to see a doctor regarding a strange marking on her fingernail, SWNS reported.

Lauren Koltcz, 45, from North Royalton, Ohio, noticed a brown line on her left thumbnail, but thought it was caused by a vitamin deficiency.

"I had this nagging feeling it was something more than a vitamin deficiency," she said. (See the video at the top of this article.)

When the brown line became thicker, the mother of two spoke to her nurse practitioner, who said it could be a fungal infection.

"I put some fungal medication on my thumb, but it didn't do anything," said Koltcz, as the news agency also reported.

Then, in Feb. 2025, she noticed the line spreading across her nail.

"I started researching online and found some TikTok videos from dermatologists," she recalled.

In one video, a dermatologist implored those with brown lines on their nails to see a medical professional.

Koltcz booked an appointment at Cleveland Clinic, where doctors took a biopsy of the brown area.

The next day, she got a call from her doctor, Alison Vidimos, M.D., who said they needed to do a biopsy.

"I was concerned because the pigmentation on her nail was very dark, there were different shades of brown, and the spot was wider than 3 millimeters," said Vidimos, who is chairman emeritus of Cleveland Clinic’s Department of Dermatology.

The biopsy results came back four days later.

"I just couldn’t believe it. Everybody knows someone who’s had cancer, and now I was one of them," Koltcz said.

The results showed that Koltcz had subungual melanoma – a skin cancer that develops under the nail – but they had caught it at stage 0, meaning the melanoma was only in the top layer of the skin.

Subungual melanoma (nail melanoma) is a serious and rare type of skin cancer, accounting for 0.7% to 3.5% of all melanomas worldwide, according to Cleveland Clinic.

It can impact any nail and discoloration doesn’t always occur, which is why it's so important to take note of any nail changes.

"When this type of cancer is caught early, there's over a 95% survival rate," Vidimos said in a press release from Cleveland Clinic. "But if it’s neglected and not diagnosed at an early stage, it can spread to the lymph nodes and make treatment more challenging."

Nail melanomas are often diagnosed late, according to the doctor, because people don’t think about checking their nails.

Prompt surgery removed Koltcz’s cancer and some of the tissue around the area to ensure that no cancer cells remained.

"I just kept thinking, ‘How lucky am I that I caught it in time and had such great doctors to treat it?'"

While she currently shows no evidence of cancer, Koltcz will have regular follow-ups with her dermatologist.

