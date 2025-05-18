Alan Jackson retires from touring after 30 years on the road

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alan Jackson had a "Good Time" on the road for more than three decades of his life.

The country music legend is hanging up his cowboy hat for good, and performed his final tour show in Milwaukee, on Saturday.

Jackson, 66, announced last year that he would be retiring from the stage as he battled major health issues, and embarked on his "Last Call: One More for the Road Tour."

"Y’all may have heard that I’m kinda winding down. In fact, this is my last roadshow of my career," Jackson told the crowd in a video shared online. "Y'all gonna make me tear up out here.

"I will say that this is my last road show out here, but we’re planning on doing a big finale show in Nashville next summer sometime. I just felt like I had to end it all where it all started, and that’s in Nashville, Tennessee. But this is the last one out on the road for me."

The "Chattahoochee" singer added, "It’s been a long, sweet ride. It started 40 years ago this September. My wife and I drove to Nashville with an ol’ UHaul trailer, and chased this dream. It’s been a crazy ride. I lived the American dream for sure. So blessed."

Jackson's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jackson kicked off the tour just one year after revealing his battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative nerve condition that affects his motor skills. He was diagnosed in 2011.

"I have this neuropathy and neurological disease," Jackson said during a "Today" show interview at the time. "It’s genetic that I inherited from my daddy. There’s no cure for it, but it’s been affecting me for years. And it’s getting more and more obvious."

The "Livin' on Love" musician said he's been "self-conscious" on stage because it's affected his ability to balance, especially in front of a crowd and in front of the microphone.

"I know I'm stumbling around stage now," he said. "I'm having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone. I just feel very uncomfortable.

"In some ways it's a relief [to talk about it] because I was starting to get so self-conscious up there about stumbling around. I think it'll be good for me now to get it out in the open. If anybody's curious at why I don't walk right, that's why."

In 2023, the two-time Grammy Award winner opened up about his plans to release new music despite his personal setback.

"I’m always scribbling down ideas and thinking about melodies… I feel like there’ll be some more music to come, yes," Jackson said during an appearance on his daughter Mattie Jackson’s "In Joy Life" podcast.

"I may not have toured much, but again… like I said, the creative part jumps out every now and then," Jackson said.

"[Writing songs] is more fulfilling than anything. It's like, you can be a singer and go out and tour … but it's kind of like you're just doing the same thing over and over."

