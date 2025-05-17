'You saved my life:' Freed hostage Edan Alexander thanks Trump in emotional phone call

In an emotional and widely shared moment, President Donald J. Trump spoke directly with Edan Alexander, the 21-year-old American-Israeli soldier who was recently freed from Hamas captivity, during a phone call captured on camera and released by the White House.



"Mr. President," Alexander greeted Trump at the start of the call, visibly moved. "You’re the only reason I’m here. You saved my life."

The phone conversation, which took place while Alexander was recovering at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, came just days after his dramatic release from Gaza, where he was held hostage for over 580 days following his abduction by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.



HAMAS CAPTIVITY SURVIVORS APPEAL TO NETANYAHU, TRUMP AFTER EDAN ALEXANDER'S RELEASE

President Trump greeted Edan with a bit of humor and humility, saying "I'm very nervous talking to you, Edan, because you're a much bigger celebrity than I am."

Trump also expressed American solidarity and the administration’s commitment to bringing all hostages home while on the call.

"You’re an American, and we love you," Trump told Alexander. "We’re going to take good care of you. And your parents are incredible. I saw your mother. She was pushing me around a little bit—putting a lot of pressure on me."

"Like a good mom!" exclaimed Edan's mother in the background.

AMERICAN HOSTAGE EDAN ALEXANDER RELEASED BY HAMAS AFTER MORE THAN 580 DAYS IN CAPTIVITY

The heartfelt exchange was posted online by the official White House account and has quickly gone viral, drawing praise from across the political spectrum for its display of humanity and international unity.

Alexander’s release came amid intensified U.S. diplomatic pressure and quiet negotiations, coordinated in part by senior envoys Steve Witkoff and Adam Boehler.

Trump had previously signaled his determination to secure the freedom of American citizens held abroad and made Alexander’s case a top priority.

The Alexander family issued a statement thanking President Trump directly, along with the negotiation team and the Israeli Defense Forces, calling the outcome "a miracle rooted in strength, diplomacy, and prayer."

Edan Alexander’s homecoming has reignited calls to bring home the remaining hostages still held in Gaza.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A coalition of 65 former hostages recently signed a letter urging both President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "build on this breakthrough" and intensify efforts for a comprehensive agreement to ensure every hostage’s safe return.

Prime Minister Netanyahu acknowledged the success of this combined effort, stating, "This was achieved thanks to our military pressure and the diplomatic pressure applied by President Trump. This is a winning combination."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.