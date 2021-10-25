US soldier serving overseas indicted for murder of grandfather, great-grandmother

A U.S. Army soldier has been flown back to South Carolina from Germany to face charges that he killed his grandfather and great-grandmother.

Gene Alexzander "Alex" Scott, 24, was indicted by a Chester County, S.C., grand jury Thursday on charges that he killed his grandfather and great-grandmother in South Carolina in June 2020, the Chester County sheriff's office told Fox News.

The sheriff's office said that police responded to the residence of 61-year-old Gene Rogers and 78-year-old Billie Rogers to find them dead. An extensive investigation was launched across multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Scott was serving in Germany at the time of the indictment, which accuses him of fatally shooting his relatives. The Army was notified of the arrest order and Scott was taken into custody by Military Police, who escorted him from Germany to Columbia Metropolitan Airport. Once back on U.S. soil, Scott was taken into custody by the Chester County Sheriff's office.

The 24-year-old soldier had previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps, leaving that service in Jan. 2020 before joining the Army in Jan. 2021, a spokesperson for the Chester County Sheriff's Office told Fox News. An infantryman, Scott was stationed with the 2nd Calvary Regiment out of Vilseck, Germany.

He is charged with two counts of Murder and one count of Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Authorities believe the crimes were financially motivated, the spokesperson said. Gene Rogers, his grandfather, had a hand in raising Scott. Investigators believe that the murders happened on June 20, 2021, with Scott calling 911 to report the deaths of his grandparents the next day.

Scott is currently being held in the Chester County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.