Unseen Walmart video shows Bryan Kohberger acting differently after Idaho student murders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Newly unveiled Walmart surveillance videos show convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger was a regular shopper at the store during his single semester in the Pullman-Moscow area — and that he started shopping with gloves on after killing four University of Idaho students.

The previously unreleased videos were obtained by Fox News Digital through a public records request. Police collected them as part of a years-long case against Kohberger, who pleaded guilty in July to avoid the death penalty in connection with the November 2022 massacre.

The videos show Kohberger making at least 13 trips to the Pullman store between Oct. 28, 2022 and Dec. 8 of that year, all but one after dark.

The murders happened on Nov. 13, and Kohberger is believed to have left town around Dec. 15 for a cross-country drive home with his dad to Pennsylvania, where he was arrested at his parents' house on Dec. 30.

BRYAN KOHBERGER TOLD CLASS 'VICTIM’S FAMILY SHOULD HAVE A SAY' ON DEATH PENALTY: DOCS

A visit to Walmart on Nov. 12 was the last time cameras recorded Kohberger at the checkout without gloves on. He checked out at 10:34 p.m., according to police reports, then committed the murders just after 4 a.m. the following morning.

WATCH: Bryan Kohberger started shopping with gloves on after Idaho student murders

Subsequent videos show he returned to Walmart with gloves on multiple times and only exposed a single thumb after that, when he pulled his credit card out of his wallet to pay while keeping his other fingers covered. The only exception appears to be his final visit to the store, on Dec. 8, when he arrived with gloves on but took them off before searching through his wallet and paying.

On one occasion, Dec. 2, Kohberger arrived and left with another person, although they paid at separate self-checkout registers. The supplemental report detailing his Walmart purchases does not include any references to this person, and Kohberger is believed to have acted alone in the crime.

Kohberger was studying for a Ph.D. in criminology at Washington State University, which is about 10 miles away from the crime scene, over the state line. The Walmart store is between the two schools.

KOHBERGER PROSECUTOR REVEALS CRUCIAL MOMENT: ‘EVERYTHING HINGED ON THAT ARGUMENT’

According to previously released court documents, a Walmart worker told police that a suspicious White male had come in looking for a black ski mask.

Police confirmed that Kohberger used the same debit card on all 13 visits to the store and purchased only two items of evidentiary interest, according to Moscow Police Department documents.

Those were a beanie, purchased during his Nov. 7 visit, and "utility clothes" on Dec. 1. Police were unable to uncover specific details about the beanie, including whether it qualified as a ski mask. The second item turned out to be a nine-pack of gray hand towels, according to the documents.

Search warrant returns also show police seized a Walmart receipt from Kohberger's home and that they served warrants on the retail giant as they tracked down where he bought the murder weapon, a Ka-Bar knife.

Police ultimately discovered Kohberger bought one on Amazon and later searched for another after the murders. The murder weapon itself was never found, but Kohberger left a Ka-Bar sheath with his DNA on it at the crime scene.

BRYAN KOHBERGER QUESTIONED: INSIDE HIS FIRST INTERVIEW WITH POLICE AFTER IDAHO STUDENT MURDERS

Investigators later revealed the killer entered the home at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, wearing a black balaclava over his face, through which the lone eyewitness said she could see only his "bushy eyebrows."

Inside, he killed 21-year-old Madison Mogen, 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin. All but Kernodle were asleep at the start of the massacre, according to authorities.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Kohberger is serving four consecutive life prison sentences without the possibility of parole, plus another 10 years.

He has given no explanation for the crime.