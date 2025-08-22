Idaho murders bodycam footage shows surviving roommate's chilling account

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Moscow police have released heavily redacted bodycam video from the initial response to the University of Idaho student murders crime scene at 1122 King Road.

Victim Madison Mogen's mother sought to block the release of crime scene images and video in court, and the parents of fellow victim Ethan Chapin both sent declarations to the judge in support of her motion for a temporary restraining order. A hearing originally scheduled for Thursday was postponed until next week.

Around noon on Nov. 13, 2022, police arrived to find horror inside an off-campus house rented by a group of undergrads.

Responding officers quickly swept the house and found four victims dead. The victims' remains and even glimpses into the rooms where they were found were all redacted in the nearly hour-long video first obtained by Law & Crime.

Faces of surviving witnesses and non-police first responders were blurred.

Dylan Mortensen, a surviving roommate who came face-to-face with killer Bryan Kohberger before he left out the rear sliding door, was one of the first to speak with police after they secured the crime scene.

Her story changed over time. In an apparent state of shock and wearing a T-shirt and no shoes outside in the November cold, she said she heard a scream from roommate Kaylee Goncalves, 21, who she said then ran down the stairs.

"I kept calling her name and she wouldn't answer," she said, her voice breaking into tears. "And then I saw the guy."

Goncalves likely never made it to those stairs. She was killed in her sleep in an upstairs bedroom next to her best friend, Madison Mogen, also 21.

The victims were Goncalves, Mogen, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Kernodle suffered extensive defensive wounds in the attack and was likely the person Mortensen heard struggling against Kohberger.

"I heard someone in the bathroom, and I heard her crying, and I heard some guy saying that you're gonna be OK, I'm gonna help you," she said. "And I kept calling her name, but she wasn't answering."

Then she described Kohberger.

"I saw this guy, and he was not insanely tall, but he was wearing all black and like this mask, which was covering his forehead and his mouth," she said.

She described him as a little bit taller than she is, and he didn't say anything before she believed he left out the sliding door.

She later added that when she heard the male voice say he was going to help, "It wasn't in a nice way."

"It was like a weird way, like a weird tone," she said.

Officers were audibly shocked by what they saw inside.

Kohberger pleaded guilty last month and has been sentenced to four consecutive life prison terms with no possibility of parole, plus another 10 years.