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Tyler Robinson

Tyler Robinson prosecutors: No DNA, no problem — pile of evidence to push Charlie Kirk case toward justice

Preliminary hearing for Tyler Robinson is scheduled for May 18 in the death penalty-eligible case

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
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Tyler Robinson seeks to ban cameras in courtroom

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Utah prosecutors say they are prepared to proceed with a preliminary hearing against Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating conservative icon Charlie Kirk, without additional DNA analysis, according to a new court filing.

The filing, made by prosecutors Friday, said that they don't need DNA evidence allegedly tying Robinson to the crimes in order to hold the preliminary hearing, where more evidence is expected to be produced.

"The State has previously proffered that it intends to introduce at the preliminary hearing DNA evidence tying Defendant to the crimes charged in the Information," prosecutors said in their filing. 

"However, if the Court finds that the State’s introduction of that evidence at the preliminary hearing warrants a continuance, the State is prepared—in the interest of moving this case forward—to proceed with the preliminary hearing as scheduled without the DNA evidence. The State has made this decision after concluding that the other evidence it intends to introduce is more than sufficient to establish probable cause for bindover."

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Tyler Robinson standing in a courtroom in Provo, Utah

Tyler Robinson, charged with the murder of Charlie Kirk, appears in Fourth District Court in Provo, Utah, on Dec. 11, 2025. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune)

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18, but Judge Tony Graf is expected to make a ruling on Friday about whether the hearing will proceed as planned or be postponed.

CHARLIE KIRK’S ASSASSINATION LEAVES UNANSWERED QUESTIONS AS INVESTIGATORS PIECE TOGETHER GAPS IN CASE

In late March, Robinson's attorneys asked Graf for a minimum six-month delay for the preliminary hearing.

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Robinson's attorneys said in the filing that defense attorneys received more than 600,000 files from prosecutors during a meeting on March 12, which they say will take time to review. The team also said that the discovery is not yet complete.

"Discovery in this case is incomplete, voluminous, and the processing of it is complex," the defense team wrote.

CHARLIE KIRK’S WIDOW ERIKA KIRK DEMANDS SPEEDY TRIAL, ALLEGING 'UNDUE DELAY' FROM TYLER ROBINSON DEFENSE

Charlie Kirk speaking on stage at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Charlie Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA, speaks at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., on July 15, 2024. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Prosecutors in an April 30 filing accused Robinson's defense team of misleading the public surrounding ballistics testing.

In a previous filing, Robinson's attorneys claimed that "the ATF was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson."

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However, Deputy Utah County Attorney Christopher Ballard said the claim was misleading and "misstated," which resulted in widespread media coverage.

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION: DAILY MAIL ACCUSED OF 'MEDIA MALFEASANCE' OVER BOTCHED BULLET ANALYSIS

Tyler Robinson standing in 4th District Court in Provo

Tyler Robinson appears during a hearing in 4th District Court in Provo on April 17, 2026. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune)

Ballard said Robinson's defense left out critical context from the ATF report.

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"The ATF was unable to identify or exclude the bullet as having been fired from the rifle," Ballard wrote. "Defendant reinforced this misleading inference by following it up with, 'the defense may very well decide to offer the testimony of the ATF firearm analyst as exculpatory evidence.'"

In the ATF report's appendix, officials explained that "inconclusive" findings indicate that it was "an examiner's opinion that there is an insufficient quality and/or quantity of individual characteristics to identify or exclude."

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Charlie Kirk speaking at a Turning Point USA event

Prosecutors said they don't need DNA evidence allegedly tying Robinson to the crimes in order to hold the preliminary hearing. (Stepheny Price/Fox News Digital; Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

Robinson faces multiple charges after he allegedly killed Kirk on Sept. 10, 2025, including aggravated murder. His charges are death penalty eligible.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz, Stepheny Price, Julia Bonavita and Peter D’Abrosca contributed to the report.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
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