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Alleged Charlie Kirk assassin's defense team reveals who will be called to testify: court docs

Tyler Robinson's defense team also wants a six-month delay to review over 600,000 files received from prosecutors

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
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Utah judge rejects defense bid to disqualify prosecutors in Charlie Kirk case Video

Utah judge rejects defense bid to disqualify prosecutors in Charlie Kirk case

Fox News contributor Josh Ritter joins 'America Reports' to weigh in on the judge's decision to keep the prosecution team on the case of Tyler Robinson, the man accused in the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

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Attorneys for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating conservative icon Charlie Kirk, have revealed who prosecutors intend to call to the stand and also asked the court to delay the preliminary hearing.

The filing, made by defense attorneys on Friday, states that prosecutors intend to call Robinson's parents and his roommate and romantic partner, Lance Twiggs, to testify at the preliminary hearing. Robinson's defense team is also asking the judge for a minimum six-month delay for the preliminary hearing, which is currently scheduled for May 18.

Robinson's defense team said that defense attorneys received over 600,000 files from prosecutors during a meeting on March 12, which she says will take time to review. She also noted that the discovery isn't complete yet.

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Tyler Robinson, charged with killing Charlie Kirk appears in court

Tyler Robinson, accused of the murder of Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in Fourth District Court in Provo, Utah, Thursday, December, 11, 2025. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via Pool)

"Discovery in this case is incomplete, voluminous, and the processing of it is complex," the defense team wrote.

One of the defense's experts, a forensic biologist, said she'd need six months to review the evidence.

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Charlie Kirk in October 2024.

Charlie Kirk was a conservative activist who led Turning Point USA. (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)

The filing by Robinson's defense attorneys doesn't request that the next court hearing on April 17 be pushed back. That hearing will be focused on public and media access to future court hearings, which includes a defense motion to ban all cameras from the courtroom.

Robinson's defense team plans to show evidence they believe contains "harmful and prejudicial media coverage of this case thus far."

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Charlie Kirk speaks to the audience just before he was shot

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is assassinated during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on September 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

"While there is simply not enough time to present all of what is referenced in the ‘motion to exclude cameras,’ the compilation anticipated will highlight the most egregious and most concerning media coverage impacting Mr. Robinson’s case," his attorneys wrote.

During a Feb. 24 hearing, Judge Tony Graf denied a motion from Robinson's lawyers that would have removed prosecutors from the case.

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Robinson's defense team tried arguing there was a conflict of interest because a prosecutor's daughter was at the event at Utah Valley University when Kirk was shot and killed.

Graf, in his response, said the court was "unpersuaded" by the defense team's argument of an "appearance of bias" from prosecutors.

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Tyler Robinson, charged with killing Charlie Kirk appears in court

Tyler Robinson, accused of the murder of Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in Fourth District Court in Provo, Utah, Thursday, December, 11, 2025. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via Pool)

"Because defendant has not established a factual basis for a finding of conflict of interest or an objective appearance of impropriety, rising to a constitutional concern, his motion is respectfully denied," Graf said. "In sum, the defendant has not shown that there is a significant risk that Mr. Gray's loyalty to his daughter has or will materially limit representation of the state. Nor has defendant demonstrated that his due process rights are compromised by the continued prosecution of this case by the Utah County Attorney's Office."

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Robinson faces multiple charges after he allegedly killed Kirk on Sept. 10, 2025, which include aggravated murder. His charges are death penalty eligible.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz, Stepheny Price, Julia Bonavita and Peter D’Abrosca contributed to the report.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
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