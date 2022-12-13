Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

HIGHLY ADDICTIVE – The two potent drugs driving America's homeless crisis. Continue reading …

BIASED BLACKOUT – Liberal networks largely ignore Elon Musk's 'Twitter Files' story. Continue reading …

‘INSUFFICIENTLY PREPARED' – New details emerge about American college student missing abroad. Continue reading …

'MANUFACTURED OUTRAGE' – Petraeus slams Congress for ending military vaccine mandate. Continue reading …

CRYPTO COLLAPSE – What to expect from today’s FTX House hearing after disgraced founder's arrest. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

‘IT’S A GIANT MACHINE' - Detransitioning Navy SEAL sends warning to vets about VA care. Continue reading …

‘LEARN HOW SARCASM WORKS’ - Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan. 6 remarks after White House calls rhetoric ‘violent.’ Continue reading …

SECRETS, SECRETS - Biden official hid info about meetings with big name Dems from public. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘MUST BE DONE’ - Twitter users thrilled with Elon Musk for getting more ‘political’ for ‘future of civilization.’ Continue reading …

SICK ACTS - Former CNN producer pleads guilty to child sex crime. Continue reading …

ABSOLUTELY 'HYSTERICAL' - NYT gets hammered for using shotgun shells to denigrate AR-15s. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - First battle in war on Christmas won this year, thanks to 'Primetime.' - Continue reading…

TUCKER CARLSON - These climate activists are fraudulent. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Hunter Biden was well known to be ‘unstable’ with ‘serious problems.’ Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - There's a growing list of practices that the Left is working hard to destigmatize. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

DEMANDING JUSTICE – Idaho police 'want more than an arrest' in month-old murder mystery. Continue reading …

FISCAL DEMANDS – OPINION: Senators call for action against Pelosi-Schumer spending bill. Continue reading …

SLEIGHING IT – Tim Allen reveals why he's back as Santa and not ready to retire. Continue reading …

LEARNING AT HOME – Mom touts 'amazing' results after pulling kids from woke public school. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Now, these emails referenced by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post and The Washington Post and New York Magazine and almost every other outlet in the country in America reveal a highly unethical get rich quick scheme where the Biden family collected millions of dollars from sketchy foreign nationals all over the world using Hunter, who had pretty much zero experience to lead the way."

- SEAN HANNITY

