US can't afford Pelosi-Schumer spending bomb: We demand continuing resolution until new Congress

Back in September, we wrote in these pages about our disgust with reckless spending in Washington and the historic inflation it was forcing on American families.

In that op-ed, we made clear that for the spending to stop, Republicans must unite in opposing another spending bill and demand that we pass a continuing resolution (CR) that simply maintains current federal spending levels – and not a penny more – until a new Congress begins.

Now, with the government funding deadline just days away and the start of a new Republican majority in the House coming in mere weeks, we again demand fiscal responsibility and urge our colleagues to stand strong in opposing the Pelosi-Schumer spending bill.

Last week, we were joined by four more of our Republican colleagues in the Senate to make clear our staunch opposition to passing the Pelosi-Schumer spending bill in the lame duck Congress.

For nearly two years, we’ve seen the devastating impact of total Democrat control in Washington and heard from countless families in our states about the pain it’s causing them at home and in their businesses. That’s why the American people sent an unmistakable message in the November midterm elections, making clear that they want a Republican-led House to serve as a check on the unfettered spending of the current Democrat-controlled Congress.

To understand why, let’s reflect for a moment on what the last two years of total Democrat control in Washington have delivered to hardworking families:

The national debt has grown by nearly $5 TRILLION to an insane $31 TRILLION, causing record inflation that is nearly four times higher than the Federal Reserve target of 2%.

Instead of delivering tax relief to American families, Washington Democrats have worked to raise taxes on nearly every American while recklessly spending $80 BILLION so the IRS can hire 87,000 new agents to target working families and small businesses. Worse still, Democrats are now forcing every American to report any transaction of $600 or more to the IRS, giving the federal government unprecedented access into the personal finances of American families.

And there is a historically uncontrolled humanitarian and national security crisis on America’s southern border due to President Biden’s radical open border and pro-amnesty policies, allowing over two million illegal crossings and massive amounts of fentanyl and other lethal drugs into American cities killing our citizens.

Given these Democrat "achievements," it would be a blatant dereliction of our duty for Senate Republicans to allow Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to ram through a so-called "omnibus" bill – which would fund the entirety of the Pelosi-Schumer spending agenda through most of next year.

In fact, since 1954, control of the House has changed five times and there has NEVER been an instance of Congress passing an omnibus spending bill before a new House majority takes power. Doing so now would not only defy precedent, it would unfairly tie the hands of the incoming Republican majority.

As we made clear in our last writing on this topic, forcing Congress to pass a CR into next year will not result in ANY cuts to funding or services, nor is it some convoluted scheme to cause a government shutdown.

It’s also worth repeating our total rejection of the failed and ridiculous thinking here in Washington that the only way to get some things done is to shove them into a giant spending bill negotiated in secret and pass it before anyone has time to read it. That’s not how any family or business operates. In the real world, you make plans, meet deadlines and live within your means because failing to do those things means failing to survive and prosper. Congress should be treated no differently.

Washington has been broken and unaccountable for too long. Congress should pass a funding bill that balances the budget and do so on time. That’s not too much to ask – it should be the bare minimum. Unless we stand up now, the reckless inflation-fueling spending will only get worse.

It’s time for Republicans to stand together and force Democrats to compromise. We cannot cave and give Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., a multitrillion-dollar gift right after she’s been fired as speaker of the House. To ignore the clear results of the recent election by locking in and fully funding the Pelosi-Schumer spending agenda just weeks before the new Congress begins would be an unforgivable betrayal of the will of American voters.

The American people have made their voices heard. It’s time to end the madness and get our house in order, before it’s too late.

Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican, represents Utah in the U.S. Senate.