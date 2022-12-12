SEAN HANNITY: Hunter Biden was well known to be ‘unstable’ with ‘serious problems’

Sean Hannity jabbed at Joe Biden's evident involvement in Hunter Biden's business dealing and how Hunter's pitfalls were well known to potential business partners on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: TWITTER WAS ACTING AS A MALICIOUS ARM OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY

SEAN HANNITY: We begin tonight with the big guy, you know, Joe Biden, because that's how Joe was identified by his son's business partners in communications found on the Hunter Biden laptop from hell. In fact, Hunter's partners mentioned a plan to set aside 10% for the big guy. Now, these emails referenced by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post and The Washington Post and New York Magazine and almost every other outlet in the country in America reveal a highly unethical get rich quick scheme where the Biden family collected millions of dollars from sketchy foreign nationals all over the world using Hunter, who had pretty much zero experience to lead the way. Now, keep in mind, shady foreign nationals, they weren't paying millions of dollars for Hunter's business expertize.

He was well known to be unstable, also a drug user and addict and had a lot of serious problems. In fact, emails that were reviewed by the Business Insider from 2015, they actually show that one potential business partner detailed the pros and cons about paying Hunter Biden $2 million for a project involving the country of Libya. Quote, "Hunter's negatives are that he's an alcoholic drug addict, kicked out, kicked out of the US Army for cocaine. Chasing low class hookers, constantly needs money and many more headaches. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP