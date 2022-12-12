JESSE WATTERS: First battle in war on Christmas won this year, thanks to 'Primetime'

Fox News host Jesse Watters celebrates the Dedham, Massachusetts library's decision to set up its Christmas tree this year, although a librarian did not want to display the tree on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Today, "Primetime" scored another major victory for America. We've won the first battle in the war on Christmas. Today, the tiny town of Dedham, Massachusetts, decided that their library will, in fact, put up their annual Christmas tree after some pressure from "Primetime." So how did we get here?

Well, last week we told you about a Scrooge named Amber Maroney. She's the town's library director, and she banned Christmas trees because they made people feel "uncomfortable". You see, to some people, there's nothing more offensive than twinkling lights on a Douglas fir, so there was no way the tree could go up this year. Look at last year's tree. How offensive. But one brave foot soldier sounded the alarm.

HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSIONER IN MA QUITS AFTER MOCKING GOD, BLASTING 'TRASH' CHRISTIANS AMID CHRISTMAS TREE SPAT

…

So, you can celebrate Kwanzaa at the library, but you can't celebrate Christmas? Does anybody in Dedham, Massachusetts even celebrate Kwanzaa? This doesn't sit well with "Primetime" and, so, we believe we should be able to celebrate all holidays. As they say, the more the merrier. So, we announced our intention to visit this misguided Massachusetts town.

…

Guess what? We didn't even have to go caroling to change their minds. It was the mere threat of me caroling that moved the needle. Today, the town of Dedham announced that the Christmas tree is going back up.

