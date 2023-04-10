Two killed, 3 hurt in shooting at Orlando park Easter evening: police

A shooting at a park in Orlando Easter evening left two people dead, including a child, and three others injured, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. at Poppy Park in the Carver Shores neighborhood, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

A total of five people were shot and taken to a hospital, where two of them died. The conditions of the three others have not been released.

One of the victims shot was an 18-month-old baby, according to Orange County Commissioner Mike Scott. That information has not been confirmed by police, who have not yet released any victim information.

"We are working on obtaining suspect information as this is an active and ongoing investigation," police said in a news release.

No other details were immediately available.

The shooting was the second major incident Orlando police responded to Sunday.

Police were called out to a home in the 600 block of Grand Street in the city's Parramore neighborhood just before 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they heard shots from inside the house. The suspect came out of the house and shot at officers, who returned fire.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Lacorvis Tamar Daley, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Once entering the home, three people, originally identified as two adults and one child, were found with gunshot wounds. The child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are still working on next of kin notifications for the victims and will provide additional information when it becomes available," police said in a recent Facebook post.

Local media outlets; however, are reporting the victims are 69-year-old Carole Fumore, 13-year-old Damionna Reed and 7-year-old Cameron Bouie.

Daley was described to FOX 35 by people living in the neighborhood where the shooting happened as someone who kept to himself.

"The strangest thing we thought was, for a young man, he didn't interact with nobody. He stayed to himself and all he did was work," said Joanne Capel, a family friend.

The two officers involved were not injured, and are on paid administrative leave.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate, and Orlando police will conduct its own internal investigation.

Orlando Police Department says per policy they will make the body-worn camera footage of the officer-involved shooting available to the public within 30 days.