Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Florida sheriff's office charge one of its own with burglary, police say

Pinellas County, Florida sheriff's office deputy faces one charge of burglary with battery

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Florida deputy, wildlife trapper wrangled 8-foot alligator out of a swimming pool Video

Florida deputy, wildlife trapper wrangled 8-foot alligator out of a swimming pool

Deputy Robert Santiago with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office can be seen holding the gator with a line of rope while trapper Scott Swartley secures its snout in Viera, Florida.

A Pinellas County, Florida, deputy faces burglary with battery charges after allegedly barging into his ex-wife’s home and injuring her, police said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a domestic dispute at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, and when they arrived, they learned one of their own, Corporal Michael Deerman II, 35, was involved.

A Pinellas County Sheriffs Office deputy was charged with burglary with battery after an alleged domestic dispute on Saturday.

A Pinellas County Sheriffs Office deputy was charged with burglary with battery after an alleged domestic dispute on Saturday. (Pinellas County Sheriffs Office)

After an investigation, detectives learned that Deerman, who was hired by the sheriff’s office in April 2017, allegedly entered the home after being told not to enter by his ex-wife, the sole owner of the residence.

FLORIDA SUSPECT KILLED IN SHOOTING WAS ‘WAITING’ FOR DEPUTIES BEFORE OPENING FIRE, WOUNDING OFFICER: POLICE

Deerman was accused of shoving his foot into the door, grabbing the victim’s arm, placing it behind her back, then pushing her into a wall before barging into the home.

Police said the victim sustained injuries as a result and showed redness and bruising on her arm.

Deputies took Deerman into custody, and he was charged with one count of burglary with battery.

FLORIDA DEPUTY SHOT 3 TIMES DURING AMBUSH WALKS OUT OF HOSPITAL

Deerman was transported to the Pinellas County Jail and released on Sunday afternoon after getting bonded out, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office website.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.