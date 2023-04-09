Florida sheriff's office charge one of its own with burglary, police say

A Pinellas County, Florida, deputy faces burglary with battery charges after allegedly barging into his ex-wife’s home and injuring her, police said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a domestic dispute at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, and when they arrived, they learned one of their own, Corporal Michael Deerman II, 35, was involved.

After an investigation, detectives learned that Deerman, who was hired by the sheriff’s office in April 2017, allegedly entered the home after being told not to enter by his ex-wife, the sole owner of the residence.

Deerman was accused of shoving his foot into the door, grabbing the victim’s arm, placing it behind her back, then pushing her into a wall before barging into the home.

Police said the victim sustained injuries as a result and showed redness and bruising on her arm.

Deputies took Deerman into custody, and he was charged with one count of burglary with battery.

Deerman was transported to the Pinellas County Jail and released on Sunday afternoon after getting bonded out, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office website.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.