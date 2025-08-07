Trump's patience with Putin 'runs out' as White House readies major trade punishment and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Trump's patience with Putin 'runs out' as White House readies major trade punishment

2. Israel greenlights Gaza City occupation plan

3. Woman beaten by Cincinnati mob speaks out after near-death attack

CATCH AND RELEASE – Cincinnati mayor challenger blames bail reform, weak policing for viral beatdown. Continue reading …

‘HIGHLY UNUSUAL’ – Ghislaine Maxwell’s transfer to minimum security prison draws criticism. Continue reading …

SHARK ATTACK – Hegseth eyes return of banned military training tactic. Continue reading …

DEADLY AMBUSH – Suspect in Pennsylvania state trooper shooting identified after being shot and killed. Continue reading …

MEDICAL MASQUERADE – Fake nurse in scrubs busted after allegedly treating thousands of patients. Continue reading …

CRIMINAL KINGPIN HUNTED – US offers $50M reward for capture of Venezuelan president. Continue reading …

JUDICIAL OVERREACH – Court orders Trump administration to stop building ‘Alligator Alcatraz.’ Continue reading …

STEADFAST SUPPORTER – Steve Bannon dismisses speculation about presidential run with two words for his 2028 choice. Continue reading …

MASK OFF – Scathing report reveals Dem firebrand terrorizes staff and doesn't come to work. Continue reading …

LATE-NIGHT CROSSOVER – Gutfeld reveals wild night with Fallon during 'Tonight Show' appearance. Continue reading …

STAR'S WARS – Conservative actress wins battle against Disney. Continue reading …ading …

PARTY REVOLT – Dem strategist delivers brutal message to Harris about her 2028 hopes. Continue reading …

TEXAS HOLD'EM – Abbott threatens to expand GOP gains if Texas Democrats don't come back to work. Continue reading …

DR. REBECCA GRANT – Trump's nuclear submarine chess move should send chills down Putin's spine – and yours. Continue reading …

MEHEK COOKE – Cincinnati mob attack shows state is heading in a dangerous direction. Continue reading …

NE$T EGG – Trump signs order opening 401(k)s to private markets: What it means for your savings. Continue reading …

'CRUCIAL' CHECKUP – Cancer detection jumps in younger adults as doctors push for early testing. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – What did Netanyahu reveal in ceasefire standoff? Who admired Sydney Sweeney's jeans? Take the quiz here …

SUMMER PROTEST – Ice cream mogul launches latest political stunt at popular Disneyland ride. Continue reading …

GAMBLING MAN – Vegas casino owner takes issue with recent reports the city is "dead." See video …

TOM HOMAN – We are making this country safer every day. See video …

PETER DOOCY – White House officials really optimistic over potential Trump-Putin meeting. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













