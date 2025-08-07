Israel security cabinet approves plan to occupy Gaza City

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel’s security cabinet early Friday approved a plan to occupy Gaza City, marking an escalation in Israel's ongoing war against Hamas.

The announcement comes after an all-night meeting of the security cabinet, following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that Israel planned to retake control over the entire territory and eventually hand it off to friendly Arab forces opposed to Hamas.

Israel has bombarded Gaza City repeatedly since Oct. 7, 2023 in addition to carrying out numerous raids. Today, it is one of the few areas of Gaza that hasn’t been turned into an Israeli buffer zone or placed under evacuation orders.

