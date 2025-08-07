Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Israel security cabinet approves plan to occupy Gaza City

Security cabinet approves escalation after all-night meeting following Netanyahu's territorial control announcement

Bradford Betz
Published | Updated
Netanyahu lays out goals for Gaza: Hamas eliminated, hostages released

Netanyahu lays out goals for Gaza: Hamas eliminated, hostages released

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discusses the ongoing conflict with Hamas, the food crisis in Gaza as Israel intends to take control of the region, efforts to secure the release of the remaining hostages and more. 

Israel’s security cabinet early Friday approved a plan to occupy Gaza City, marking an escalation in Israel's ongoing war against Hamas.

The announcement comes after an all-night meeting of the security cabinet, following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that Israel planned to retake control over the entire territory and eventually hand it off to friendly Arab forces opposed to Hamas. 

gaza

Israel’s Security Cabinet early Friday approved a plan to occupy Gaza City, marking an escalation in the nearly two-year war between Israel and Hamas. (Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Israel has bombarded Gaza City repeatedly since Oct. 7, 2023 in addition to carrying out numerous raids. Today, it is one of the few areas of Gaza that hasn’t been turned into an Israeli buffer zone or placed under evacuation orders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

